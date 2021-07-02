Defendant loses push to get evidence tossed

A Jefferson County man was rebuffed in federal court Thursday when he tried to get evidence seized from him during an arrest in 2019 outside of a Pine Bluff nightclub tossed out.

Jamarius Aytch, 34, of Pine Bluff was arrested April 14, 2019, on drug and firearms violations by Pine Bluff detectives who were working as off-duty security officers at the nightclub. The detectives had spotted a gun inside the truck that Aytch, a convicted felon, had driven to the nightclub, according to reports.

Officers Richard McCorvy, Christopher Sweeny and Jeremy Crosby waited for Aytch to exit the nightclub and confronted him. During a search of the truck, they found an Extar Model EXP-556 .223/.556 NATO semi-automatic pistol fully loaded with a 50-round drum magazine attached, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 7.3 grams of powder cocaine and several suspected Ecstasy pills.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Aytch was federally indicted on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Thursday, Aytch's attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, argued that the search was illegal on the grounds that the three officers, who were working off-duty at the nightclub, arrested Aytch without reasonable grounds that he had committed a crime, that they seized keys from him to search the pickup and that once they f0und the gun, they unlawfully continued to search the truck.

Based on McCorvy's testimony at a bond hearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court on June 5, 2019, about three weeks after Aytch's arrest, Collins said none of the three officers had actually seen Aytch arrive in the truck.

In addition, he said, the truck did not belong to Aytch, but instead belonged to his mother, Gwendolyn Aytch.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree called all three officers to testify before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who is presiding over the case.

McCorvy testified that the three officers were working security at P.J.'s nightclub at the time of Aytch's arrest, arriving there at 1 a.m. to work until 5 a.m. He said he recognized Aytch, whom he knew before that night, when he walked toward the entrance of the nightclub about 2 a.m.

"We were standing in front of the breezeway next to the entrance," McCorvy said. "He walked by us going into the club. The security was inside kind of by the front door where they normally pat down people. Before he was about to be patted down, he turned around walked outside the club hurriedly, almost slipped and we all kind of laughed a little bit."

Under questioning by Collins, McCorvy said he didn't see Aytch when he drove up.

"I didn't see him pull onto the lot, no," McCorvy said.

Collins asked why the three officers didn't simply go into the club to arrest Aytch.

"We had enough information to get Mr. Aytch out of the club, but we wanted to see if he had anyone else with him," McCorvy said.

Sweeny and Crosby testified that all three had discussed arresting Aytch in the club but decided against it.

"We didn't want to make a scene inside the club, so we decided to wait until everything was over," Sweeny said.

"No special reason," Crosby testified. "We just wanted him to get close to the vehicle."

Sweeny and Crosby also differed on the number of people who were in the club, with Sweeny estimating 75 to 100 cars in the lot and "a couple of hundred people in the club." Crosby put the number of people in the club at around 100 with "maybe 30 or 40" cars in the parking lot.

But both officers testified that they saw Aytch drive up in the pickup.

"I saw him pull up," Sweeny said. "I didn't know who he was."

Crosby said he noticed the vehicle "because he backed in and the light shined in our eyes."

McCree argued that it was established that the three were justified in the search.

"Mr. Aytch had a parole search waiver that allowed for the search of his car," McCree said. "The officers testified that they knew what car he was driving because they saw him drive up in it that evening."

Collins argued that the officers' testimony was inconsistent, referring to McCorvy's statement in the 2019 bond hearing that no one saw Aytch in the truck.

"Here we are two years later, and now two officers are saying they did see him," he said.

Regarding the search waiver, Collins said that was valid for Aytch's vehicle but not necessarily his mother's.

"That's not his vehicle," he said.

"Mr. Collins has gone at this in more ways than a kitten goes at a toy mouse," Wilson said. "There's a lot of issues, and there are some things that are loose ends and things that don't connect."

But, he said, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Samson vs. California in 2006 that a suspicionless search of a parolee's vehicle is not a Fourth Amendment violation "if the parolee has accepted a specific condition of parole that requires the parolee to submit to a warrantless search."

He said Arkansas law specifically permits searches without suspicion under a valid search waiver, which was upheld by the Arkansas Court of Appeals in Clingmon vs. Arkansas 2021.

"The statute only requires that the search be conducted in a reasonable manner," Wilson said.

"Detective Sweeny saw him driving the truck as he arrived and a few minutes later he saw him go back to the truck when he was confronted by law enforcement. He was walking toward the truck and he had the keys to the truck. It may have been his mother's car, but he was in control of it, and the waiver covers that. Accordingly, the motion to suppress is denied."