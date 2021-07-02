Deflated but not defeated

I knew it would eventually happen. I even prepared for it. It is still frustrating when it happens. Good thing I knew what to do.

I had a flat on my bike ride this morning. I would say the most important element necessary for riding a bike is air. I’ve got a great bike, upgraded rims and tires, and all the proper gear. But without air, I’m just sitting still.

I was about halfway into my ride this morning when I hit a patch of gravel and my back tire instantly went flat. I walked my bike to a safe place, opened the bike bag, and pulled out a new tube, tools, and a CO2 cartridge of air.

I was only temporarily stuck by the puncture, but because I had prepared and knew how to refill my tire with air, I was soon off riding once again. I even had a sweet lady stop and offer to help.

The word for Spirit in Greek is pneuma and means breath or air. We need the filling of God’s Spirit in our structures. The air wasn’t the problem on my ride, the puncture in my structure was. Sometimes you patch the tire and sometimes you replace it. Either way, it has to be filled with air.

But all too often people allow the puncture to keep them off the bike. When life punctures you, and it will, you will need more of God’s Spirit breathed into your life. Do you know where to get it? Are you prepared? You see, I knew I’d eventually get a puncture in my tire, that’s why I bought a case of tubes and carry an extra one every time I ride. I also knew I’d need air, that’s why I checked my PSI before I left and carry a pump and a CO2 cartridge to get my tire up to the 120 PSI needed for riding.

When you get punctured (hurt, tired, frustrated, depressed, rejected, betrayed, angry, etc.), it’s nice to know you have people who will stop and check on you. What you really need more than that is air in your tire to get back on the bike.

Perhaps you need someone to give you a lift, but don’t hang up the bike in the garage when you get home -let the Lord fill you with His Spirit once again and get back on the seat of God’s will for your life.

Don’t let a puncture detour you. Prepare in advance by gearing up with the tools and gear of worship, Word, and prayer. May His Spirit fill you to allow you to finish the race.

I don’t know about you, but I needed that flat today to remind me of the sweet presence and filling of the Holy Spirit. When I started this sweet ride called Christianity, the Lord filled me with His Spirit to save me.

I was still in need of His daily and continual filling more than once or even twice in my life. I need and want to be full of Him daily. So when I get punctured, my spiritual gauge senses I need more of Him.

I must stop, let Him heal my puncture, and fill me once again. Why? So I can “ride Stephen ride” full with His presence and enjoy the eternal journey of this blessed life in Christ.

“. . . Be filled with the Holy Spirit” -- Ephesians 5:18.

Stephen Harrison is the lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall.

