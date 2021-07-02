Dogs main draw for allotted day at national park

HOT SPRINGS -- Dog lovers, outdoor lovers and everyone in between can head to Arlington Lawn on Saturday at 11 a.m. to attend B.A.R.K. Ranger Day for an event filled to the brim with man's best friends.

B.A.R.K. Ranger Day highlights how Hot Springs National Park is one of the most pet friendly parks in the National Park System.

For Hot Springs National Park's 100th anniversary, the park wanted to host monthly events that showcased the best of what national parks have to offer. According to Park Ranger and anniversary coordinator Ashley Waymouth, the B.A.R.K. Ranger Program is one of the most beloved programs of the National Park Service.

"Hot Springs National Park has 26 miles of trails, all of which are dog friendly," Waymouth said. "We have very few restrictions on where dogs can go in the park, unlike a lot of other national parks. We thought a B.A.R.K. Ranger Day to celebrate the furry companions that travel with us, that vacation with us, that live with us would just be a great way to have a lot of fun."

One of the day's biggest events will feature a dog costume contest with six categories for pet owners to enter their furry friends.

The costume contest will be conducted by the Friends of Hot Springs National Park, and contestants must register by 2 p.m. Saturday or register early online. Registration is free, and all six categories have prize baskets worth more than $250 each.

Local veterinarians made many donations to the prize baskets, including vaccinations, exams, grooming, boarding and microchipping.

"The community of Hot Springs has really gone all out in donations for the prizes that are going to be received by the six winners," said Lynn Janaskie, chairman of the costume contest.

The six categories include best overall costume, best national park spirit, most patriotic, best look-alike, most unique and best naked pet. For the best naked pet category no costume is needed.

"We're hoping the general mood of the event is fun," Janaskie said. "This is the first time that this has been done. We really don't know how many dogs and parents will be out there with them. I think it'll be a lot of fun just seeing the dogs. It's even fun for people who don't have pets to come out there and look at the animals that are dressed up and walking around."

B.A.R.K. Ranger Day will also include a principles program, a dog-friendly guided hike, a dog wellness presentation, and Hot Springs National Park's K-9 ranger Konyak and his handler will do a demo.

While the event is about having fun, there's also an educational side to the day. Waymouth said B.A.R.K. stands for "bag your pet's waste, always leash your pet, respect wildlife and know where you can go."

"Things we hope to show and highlight at the event can be transferred to any national park experience that people might have," Waymouth said. "As people visit Hot Springs and other national parks, if they keep those four things in mind, they can ensure that they and their furry friends can have a great visit."

Waymouth, who previously worked at a park that only had two dog-friendly trails, said being so pet friendly is another draw that makes Hot Springs National Park so appealing.

"There's something for adults, there's something for children and then there's also something for dogs," Waymouth said. "I think having that well-rounded nature, that everybody is welcome here, all of your pet friends are welcome here, is just really exciting for people as they make their travel plans or for people as they decide they want to do more things in town."

The abundance of dogs even makes the park ranger job more fun and adds to the overall atmosphere of the park.

"Here, given that dogs can go on every single trail, they can stay in the campground, they can hang out on the porches, Superior Bathhouse lets them inside their building," Waymouth said. "I feel just knowing Hot Springs National Park is a place you can come for yourself but also you can come with your dog and have a lot to do is important for people to know and understand."

Because of high temperatures in the forecast Saturday, there will be dog pools and misting stations for everyone in attendance.

"I hope the whole park is just like flooded with dogs," Waymouth said. "I am one of those people that also loves dogs. I hope there are lots of great dogs. I hope people are really just happy and excited to meet other dogs and meet other people that also love dogs. We're hoping it just create a really jovial, very friendly, very laid-back, fun, welcoming atmosphere for people."