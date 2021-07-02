Ex-Xerox executive scheduled for lecture

Ursula M. Burns, former CEO and chairwoman of Xerox Corp. and VEON Ltd., and author of "Where You Are is Not Who You Are," will deliver the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture next week, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and Clinton Foundation announced Thursday.

Her lecture will focus on her career at Xerox, racial and economic justice, and obstacles she has overcome as a Black woman in corporate America, according to a news release announcing the event.

Burns was CEO of Xerox from 2009-16 and chairwoman of Xerox from 2010-17, becoming among the first Black women to be CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first woman to succeed another as head of a Fortune 500 company.

She led President Barack Obama's White House national program on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math from 2009-16, and she was chairwoman of the President's Export Council from 2015-16 after being its vice chairwoman from 2010-15.

The lecture -- at 6 p.m. on Thursday -- will be a virtual event. To reserve a virtual spot and get more information, people can email kumpurislecture@clintonschool.uasys.edu. More information and a link to view the lecture will be emailed at a later date, organizers said.

The Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series was established with a gift by the Kumpuris Family in honor of their parents. Dr. Frank Kumpuris, a prominent Little Rock physician and surgeon, served for 10 years on the University of Arkansas board of trustees. Kula Kumpuris was actively involved in civic, charitable and community activities.

The Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the UA Clinton School of Public Service, the William J. Clinton Foundation and AT&T.