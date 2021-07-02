Farmers' tomato tactics shift

A steady stream of cars made their way up gravel drive to the tomato shed at the Henry Farm.

Located about 14 miles east of Warren on U.S. 278, this 20-acre plot of ground keeps the Henry family and a few others busy this time of year, mostly from the tomatoes they grow.

Under the tomato shed, working low to the ground as they hovered over boxes, were the Henry sisters, Anissa, 18, and Kailey, who said she was 16, only to be quickly chided by her older sister that she was, in fact, only 15.

"I'll be 16 by the time his story is written," Kailey shot back.

The two were joined by a friend, Jacey Ashcraft, 17, who was picking up some summer money, with all three working to sort tomatoes into boxes, or lugs, as they used to be called. As quickly as they got the boxes filled, customers were loading them into their cars.

Asked if they had been busy, all three nodded in unison, their sweaty T-shirts adding confirmation. It's hard work, they said, but good hard work.

"I like it," Anissa said. "I like being outside."

Sheri Henry, who called herself "farm wife, farm hand, same thing," was keeping an eye on the young women as she moved back and forth between the tomato shed and another nearby open building where customers picked up other produce grown on the farm: three or four different kinds of peppers, squash, onions as big as a cat's head and cantaloupes, for starters.

Business has been good. "Some days it's more than I want it to be," she said.

The Henrys are like many other farms in the area. Years ago, farmers took their tomatoes to the tomato market in Warren where buyers bid on the produce and then resold to big wholesale customers or grocery store chains. But most farmers nowadays, especially smaller ones, sell straight to customers.

"We haven't gone to market in years," Sheri Henry said, pointing out that she has been farming for 23 years. "We rely on word of mouth. Someone tells their friend and then they tell another friend. We cut out the middle man. We decided to go straight to the customers."

Her business model seems to be working. Customers from all over southeast Arkansas were making their way to the Henry farm and buying the many different types of tomatoes they grow -- Bradley pinks, pink girls, Cherokee purples, tie-dyes, Carolina golds -- and then whatever other produce that struck their fancy.

"So you're up to $20," Henry told Johnny Yarbrough as he picked up a few cantaloupes, onions and peppers.

Yarbrough and his wife Balleny had driven to the farm from their home in Pine Bluff.

Johnny Yarbrough knows the area well.

"I was raised up near here," he said. "We picked tomatoes all growing up in a place just like this."

In those days, he said, to pick a tomato meant cleaning it and wrapping each one in paper before gently depositing into the lugs.

"It was a job," he said. "I'm telling you, it was a job."

The Henry farm is a family business, said Sheri Henry, whose husband, Dewayne Henry, is an environmental superintendent with Georgia Pacific. Her daughters, she said, had known nothing else in the way of work since they were tiny.

"When they were 18 months old, they were playing with tomatoes," she said. "The girls have been working since they could walk and fold a box."

In other ways, the family farm is also like other farms in the area, according to John Gavin, Bradley County extension agent who has been working with tomato farmers for three-plus decades. He said the tomato market used to be a hub of activity years ago, but now there's typically just one buyer there who, without any competition, just announces the price he will pay for tomatoes that day.

Like the Henrys, other families work to build up their own clientele, with the main offering being tomatoes, but even there, farmers have expanded what they grow and offer to the public. The reason, Gavin said, is simple: people come to buy a rather precise number of boxes of tomatoes.

"You can stand there and talk to them all day and if they came for five boxes or 10 boxes of tomatoes, that's all they're going to buy," Gavin said. "But if you've got peppers and onions and melons and squash and other produce, well it's hard to pass those up. Suddenly, the same customer is buying the tomatoes he came for and taking home a lot of other produce. That's money in the farmer's pocket."

Growing tomatoes is expensive, Gavin said, which is another reason that farmers grow other things to sell. The Henrys, for instance, have about 12 acres in tomatoes and the rest in other produce.

"It costs $10,000 per acre to grow tomatoes, and that is all before you pick your first tomato," Gavin said. "That includes getting the plants up and to the field, planting them, stacking them, pruning; it all adds up."

Growing other vegetables is a lot less expensive, and by reducing the acres devoted to tomatoes, the farmer can take better care of their tomato crop and increase their productivity, he said.

Having customers come to the farmer has also helped expand the varieties of tomatoes that are now available. There was a time when it was hard to find a Bradley pink tomato. They are delicious, but they don't ship well. So buyers started offering more for a red tomato that was sturdier and easier to ship.

Without that economic pressure, farmers have gone back to the tastier tomato and now include heirloom varieties that don't have a long shelf life but are sought after for their fresh flavor, Gavin said.

Asked if he liked tomatoes, Gavin quickly said he does.

"I eat them every day as long as they're in season," he said, adding that if he's lucky, he can find someone growing late-season tomatoes all the way into October.

Sheri Henry (left), who runs the Henry Farm, shares a moment with a customer, Kitty Rubenstein, who had traveled from Pine Bluff with husband Bill to buy tomatoes and other produce. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Morris Rhodes, a member of the Henry family, delivers boxes of tomatoes to the sale shed. The Henrys sell their tomatoes directly to people from all over southeast Arkansas, forgoing the once common trip to Warren to sell them in bulk. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

After tomatoes go through a grading machine, the Henry family members toss culls into a bin to be thrown out. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)