Fourth of July Celebrations

The following celebrations are open to the public:

Saturday

Bella Vista -- Fourth of July Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista. Free. bellavistaneighbor.com

Gentry -- Freedom Fest. Car show at 9 a.m., entertainment at noon and fireworks at dusk, Gentry City Park. Free. Email info@gentrychamber.com

Gravette -- Fireworks. Gravette High School at dusk. Free. Food trucks will open at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/cityofgravette

Bella Vista -- Fireworks. Loch Lomond Dam at 9 p.m. Free. bellavistaneighbor.com

Sunday

Rogers -- Fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Arkansas Music Pavilion. $3-$35. amptickets.com

Bella Vista -- Concert. Community Band at 7 p.m., Blowing Springs Park. Free. (918) 688-3582

Bentonville -- An Evening at Orchards Park. Music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Orchards Park. Free

The following places, times and days are when fireworks may be legally discharged:

• Bentonville: Noon-midnight July 3-4

• Centerton: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-4

• Decatur: Noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and noon to 11:59 p.m. July 4

• Elkins: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-5

• Farmington: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3, 5 and 10 a.m. to midnight July 4

• Fayetteville: 10 a.m to 10 p.m. July 1-3 and and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4

• Gravette: Noon to midnight July 1-6 (3 days before and after the Gravette Independence celebration)

• Pea Ridge: Noon to midnight July 1-7

• Prairie Grove: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4

• Rogers: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4

• Springdale: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-4