FYI: Opera in the Ozarks gets under way in Eureka Springs

Today

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Expanded Hours -- Now open 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. Free. 855-2335, bellavistamuseum.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Lucia di Lammermoor," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Saturday

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cendrillon," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. opera.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Matilda: The Musical" -- 6 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library. $34-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

Bella Vista Community Band in Concert -- 7 p.m., Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. Free. Bring your own picnic. 918-688-3582.

Monday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga & Art -- 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Art & Movement Meeting Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Last Pirate of New York" by Rich Cohen, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

