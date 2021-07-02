Gentry board hears student appeal on band program

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board heard appeals regarding the band program at the high school and junior high during its June 21 meeting.

Kaitlyn Braun, a junior at Gentry High School, addressed the board, saying the band program was without an instructor much of last year and did not travel and participate in competitions or performances. She said the band received no musical instruction, had no performances, and no musical education or guidance, and did not play at graduation. She said she was not alone in her frustration. Students have quit the band, and she said the band's future is in question.

Due to illness and a leave of absence on the part of the band director last year, substitute teachers filled in during band classes but were unable to provide musical instruction or head up the band program.

Michael Battenfield, a parent in the audience at the board meeting, echoed Braun's concerns and said he, as a former band director, had devoted much time to instruction and to provide opportunities for students to play and compete.

Board members thanked Braun for speaking up and bringing her concerns to the board. Terrie Metz, Gentry's superintendent of schools, said she is working to resolve the problem for the upcoming school year.

In other business, the board reorganized following school elections, with David Williamson continuing as board president, Randall Bolinger as vice president, Melissa Holland as secretary, Bolinger as primary disbursement officer and Jim Barnes as the alternate. Metz was again appointed as ex-officio financial secretary for the board.

The board also approved meeting dates for the next school year.

The board approved the low food-service bid from Ben E. Keith Foods of $402,037.

Under personnel items, the board approved the resignation of Linda German in food service, Janis Folker as registrar and Kim Edmondson as MCL and ELA teacher at the middle school. Jamie Johnson was transferred from sixth-grade science to eighth-grade science. Hired were Anthony Herbaugh to teach high-school science and Coleman Jarvis to teach high school and middle school science.

Terry Rye was introduced to the board as the new fleet manager for the district's transportation department.

Erica Jones was commended for winning coach of the year and for her softball teams' accomplishments, including sports honors by a number of team members and high academic performance by all on the team.

Stipends were approved for e-sports and seventh-grade volleyball.