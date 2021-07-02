Gentry Freedom Fest set

GENTRY -- This year's Freedom Festival will begin at noon on Saturday in Gentry City Park.

The celebration will continue until dark, when one of the largest fireworks displays in the region lights up the sky.

The day will include games and activities for children, live music, vendor booths, displays, pageants, a car show (beginning in the morning) and, of course, lots of fireworks at dusk.

Meeks Carpenter Shop will again allow kids to try out their skills with a hammer and nails and build a toolbox. Face painting, balloon animals, inflatables with a purchased armband, and skateboard and bike demos by Local Crew are in the plans.

Entertainment this year will include the Swade Diablos, the Creek Rocks Band and the Big Smith Band. Music will begin after the pageants and continue until the fireworks show at dusk.

Freedom fest schedule

• 9 a.m. -- Car Show begins

• Noon -- Flag-raising ceremony

On the stage

• 12:15 p.m. -- Pageants

• 3 p.m. -- The Swade Diablos

• 5:30 p.m. -- The Creek Rocks

• 7:30 p.m. -- Big Smith

Other activities

• Local Crew Skateboard and Bicycle Demos -- 2, 5, and 7 p.m. at the skateboard park

• Meek's Kid's Carpenter Shop

• Face Painting and Balloon Twisting by GFA Youth

• Inflatable Rides

• Fireworks at dusk

For more information on events and activities, contact the Gentry Chamber of Commerce at 479-736-2358.

Due to delays, the under-construction splash pad will not yet be open during the festivities.

Those attending the event are reminded that, for safety reasons, pets are not allowed in the park during the festival.