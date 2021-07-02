DEAR HELOISE: My job takes me to so many nice places. A few years ago I decided to start collecting ornaments from my travels to decorate my Christmas tree. In Italy, I found a glass ornament of the Roman Coliseum. In London, I found another ornament of Big Ben. Each destination had something I could buy and take home for the Christmas tree. Now when I put up my tree, I can remember the trip. People who visit me at that time of year enjoy the various ornaments and want to hear about what I did while in London, or Berlin, or Honolulu.

-- Kay R., New York

DEAR HELOISE: When I go somewhere and have my children along, I like to pack a few munchies for them to nibble on while we drive. Instead of allowing them to have junk food, I prefer to buy dried banana chips or dried pineapple chunks and other dried fruit. My two oldest boys would live on frozen pizza and candy if I let them. I'm trying to teach them about healthy eating habits in the hope that as adults they will continue to enjoy a healthy snack rather than sugar-loaded food with little or no nutritional value.

-- Meghan V., Salt Lake City

DEAR HELOISE: I have arthritis in both hands, and some days it's difficult to get dressed. My wife put a key ring on the zipper pull on all of my trousers and jackets, making it easier for me to grab it and close the zipper on my jackets and trousers. It's a simple idea but a very useful one.

-- Hector S., Albuquerque, N.M.

DEAR HELOISE: My hobby is scrapbooking, and I love to put together a story line about trips we take as a family. To help me, I also include beautiful postcards from various places we've been. The postcards add a little something extra to make the memories even better.

-- Joan D., Salem, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: Recently, some kids pelted a row of parked cars with eggs. They thought it was funny, but it's not. The yolk, white and shell can cause damage to your car's finish. You need to take a hose and, as soon as possible, wash off the sticky egg yolks and whites. If some of it has dried already, you might have to take it to a car wash that uses a high-pressure water hose.

-- Sean O., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I've found that pool noodles have several uses besides using them in a pool.

I've used them as a base for wreath making. They're easy to decorate. I've also cut one in half, all along the length of the noodle, and attached it to the wall of the garage to protect my garage wall when I open the car door. My sister-in-law uses them on the corner of a coffee table so her 1-year-old son doesn't hit his head on the edge of the table. With a little imagination, there are numerous ways to use them.

-- Sandy M., Denver

