High court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority cut back on a landmark voting rights law Thursday in a decision likely to help Republican states fight challenges to voting restrictions they've put in place following last year's elections.

The court's 6-3 ruling upheld voting limits in Arizona that a lower court had found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act. It was the high court's second major decision in eight years that civil-rights groups and liberal dissenting justices say weakened the civil-rights-era law that was intended to eradicate discrimination in voting.

The decision fueled new calls from Democrats to pass federal legislation, blocked by Senate Republicans, that would counter the new state laws.

"The court's decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress' ability to repair the damage done today," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "It puts the burden back on Congress to restore the Voting Rights Act to its intended strength."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mvG8MBMDfI]

Republicans argue that the state restrictions are simply efforts to fight potential voting fraud and ensure election integrity.

In an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, the court reversed an appellate ruling in deciding that Arizona's regulations on who can return early ballots for another person and on refusing to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and American Indian voters.

Alito wrote for the conservative majority that the state's interest in the integrity of elections justified the measures and that voters faced "modest burdens" at most. The court rejected the idea that showing a state law disproportionately affects minority voters is enough to prove a violation of law.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court was weakening the federal voting rights law for the second time in eight years.

[DOCUMENT: Read the Supreme Court's ruling in the case » arkansasonline.com/72voting/]

"What is tragic here is that the Court has (yet again) rewritten -- in order to weaken -- a statute that stands as a monument to America's greatness, and protects against its basest impulses. What is tragic is that the Court has damaged a statute designed to bring about 'the end of discrimination in voting.' I respectfully dissent," Kagan wrote, joined by the other two liberal justices.

DONOR 'DRAGNET' ENDS

In another case, the high court ordered California to stop collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities, calling the requirement a "dragnet for sensitive donor information."

The justices voted 6-3 along ideological lines to side with two nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch. The groups argued that California's policy of collecting the information violates the First Amendment.

The nonprofit organizations had drawn strong support from groups across the political spectrum, including The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The state had defended its policy by saying that collecting the information was necessary to prevent fraud. But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a majority opinion joined by the court's other conservatives that there is a "dramatic mismatch" between California's interest in preventing wrongdoing by charities and its donor information requirement.

"The upshot is that California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information from tens of thousands of charities each year, even though that information will become relevant in only a small number of cases involving filed complaints," Roberts wrote.

In a dissent for the court's three liberals, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned of the decision's consequences.

"Today's analysis marks reporting and disclosure requirements with a bull's-eye. Regulated entities who wish to avoid their obligations can do so by vaguely waving toward First Amendment 'privacy concerns,'" she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko and Christina A. Cassidy of The Associated Press.