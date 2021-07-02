Hong Kong official backs Chinese law

HONG KONG — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing to crush pro-democracy rallies and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability.

Police sealed off Victoria Park — until recently the site of annual pro-democracy rallies marking the 1997 handover — and put up flags warning people they could be prosecuted if they entered the enclosed area. Police said there were online calls encouraging people to take part in an unauthorized protest.

The security law was implemented a year ago as authorities cracked down on dissent after Hong Kong was rocked by massive anti-government protests in 2019. Critics say Beijing has reneged on a promise to keep the special privileges for Hong Kong for 50 years — the autonomy of its courts and legal system, and civil liberties including a free press, freedom of speech and the right to take to the streets to protest.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the national security law stipulates that human rights are respected and allows residents to enjoy freedom of the press and free assembly.

However, large-scale demonstrations have been banned and a number of pro-democracy activists and journalists have been arrested, ceased public activities or left Hong Kong.

For the past two years, authorities banned an annual June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating China’s bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and the July 1 handover protest, citing pandemic social distancing restrictions.