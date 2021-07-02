Honolulu prosecutor rules police shooting of Black man justified

HONOLULU — Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney said that the use of deadly force by police officers was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man after an investigation found that the man had entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers.

The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said Wednesday that his office’s investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii’s multicultural diversity, police are racist.

While the Honolulu Police Department could be more diverse, “we didn’t find any evidence that race played a role in this case,” he said.

Two days before the shooting, Myeni, a South Africa national who had recently moved to Honolulu, told his kickboxing instructor that he was going through “crazy African spiritual stuff,” Alm said.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Myeni interjected himself in a situation where police were investigating a vehicle break-in and had to be told to go away by both the victim and officers, Alm said.

Myeni then asked one of the officers for money to buy food and tried to get into the back of a police car, Alm said.

From there, he drove a short distance to a home where tourists who didn’t know him were staying. Wearing a feathered headband, he followed them into the house, told the woman “I have videos of you,” claimed a cat there was his and made comments about hunting.

The frightened woman called 911.

Alm played officer body camera videos that showed Myeni punching responding officers, leaving one with facial fractures and a concussion. Myeni continued punching an officer even after he was shot once in the chest, Alm said.