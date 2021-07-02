Happy birthday (July 2): The attitude you cultivate contributes to hundreds of thrilling wins. You play your advantages and, in doing so, minimize your disadvantages. Because you're so adept at making the most of things, life gives you the premium version just to see to what heights you can soar.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can't always get away when you want to. Anyone can accept a pleasant moment they wanted, planned and expected. It's how people behave in the unexpected moments that really tells a fuller story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If only you had unlimited time and attention. Alas, you'll give all you have, and it will be more than enough. Your first priority is to invest in the ones who need it most. Then give to the replenishers who give back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The lines that delineate responsibility are like map boundaries. While many can agree where they are in theory, it's different on the ground, and much depends on whom you ask. Good communication saves the day.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The day presents you with a fascinating balance of opposites and, being a sensitive and astute observer of life, you'll thrill to the "accidental" grace of happenstance.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Between the archives of past capers and the plans and models for future endeavors is a tense line of thought, vibrating like a violin string as the bow of your imagination pulls across the possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you think planning is often half the fun of doing a thing, some of your favorite plans are loose — more like a list of options. You'll investigate new ones now. This list is becoming a work of art.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've noticed a particular pattern of yours — not exactly a bad habit, but it's not doing you any good either. And now you'll find a juicy reason to knock it off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The subject might be narrow, but the way you think about it is broad indeed. Lately, you may feel you're so focused on a subject that it dominates your thoughts, but don't worry; a breakthrough is coming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's common in the animal world, but when a human baby walks before crawling, it's a developmental rarity. Your actions will soon echo the metaphor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Like children at a party who go wild when the parents leave the room, your thoughts have all kinds of feral fun once you learn to stop overthinking. Today brings vivid fantasies and dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It doesn't matter how old you are in body. In your head, you are young, resilient, creative and filled with wonder. From this fresh place, you will solve a very adult problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unprepared? Great. Clueless? That's even better. After all, knowing a lot about what you're about to embark on could hinder your progress. The best state for learning will be one of hopeful naivete.

A WORD FROM PLUTO

Words are symbols of things, not the things themselves. Before a thing is named, an understanding of it may be vast yet incommunicable. As a word comes to the aid of communication, the width and breadth of understanding is squashed into a word-shaped box. The lunar square to Pluto points out: Definitions are limits, but necessary ones.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You’ll conquer a fear and make fast-progress on a project, too — how very attractive, and someone is watching you!

You’ll conquer a fear and make fast-progress on a project, too — how very attractive, and someone is watching you! TAURUS: List what you want in a relationship, but know that attraction comes from a more primal place than writing on paper can encompass.

List what you want in a relationship, but know that attraction comes from a more primal place than writing on paper can encompass. GEMINI: The very sight of someone sets off a chorus of bells inside you.

The very sight of someone sets off a chorus of bells inside you. CANCER: Though the lesson was difficult, your ex definitely taught you something that applies today.

Though the lesson was difficult, your ex definitely taught you something that applies today. LEO: Your interest in a person isn’t based on their interest in you, though mutual feelings are a plus.

Your interest in a person isn’t based on their interest in you, though mutual feelings are a plus. VIRGO: You’ll flow your attention to the best in another person, and a few less-desirable behaviors will magically drop off.

You’ll flow your attention to the best in another person, and a few less-desirable behaviors will magically drop off. LIBRA: Misunderstandings can bring people together, but understandings keep people together.

Misunderstandings can bring people together, but understandings keep people together. SCORPIO: You can like a person and dislike what they do — but it’s tedious. Look for someone who checks more of your boxes.

You can like a person and dislike what they do — but it’s tedious. Look for someone who checks more of your boxes. SAGITTARIUS: Love is nurturing; desire is dangerous. The mix is intoxicating.

Love is nurturing; desire is dangerous. The mix is intoxicating. CAPRICORN: To overlook mistakes is both kindness and efficiency. Remove the hang-ups, and things go smooth and fast.

To overlook mistakes is both kindness and efficiency. Remove the hang-ups, and things go smooth and fast. AQUARIUS: Intelligence is the quality you find most attractive. You’ll discover, nurture and prize it.

Intelligence is the quality you find most attractive. You’ll discover, nurture and prize it. PISCES: When the company is sublime, the entertainment doesn’t have to be.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Taurus and Cancer may be the dream team of the weekend, but their strength together is very tangible, real and rooted. Taurus will build, facilitate or simply be there for whatever idea of home Cancer comes up with. Sometimes, home is a meaningful conversation. It can also be sturdy emotional support, an elegant domestic system or an experience in nature that brings a sense of connection.