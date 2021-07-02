Illegal fireworks blast hurts 17 people

LOS ANGELES -- An explosion rocked a Los Angeles neighborhood as homemade fireworks were being destroyed by a police bomb squad, leaving a trail of destruction, injuries and questions in its wake as the July Fourth holiday approaches.

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday night -- including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent -- in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

Investigators said it could take days to determine why the material exploded inside a spherical containment vessel on a tractor-trailer, tearing the rig apart in what was supposed to be a safe operation to handle explosives that were too unstable to remove from a South Los Angeles neighborhood where tons of illegal fireworks were discovered.

The blast could have been the result of human error -- such as not correctly sealing the vessel or over-loading it with material -- or a defect in the equipment like a micro-fissure that has grown with time and use.

Chief Michel Moore said that less than 10 pounds of material was placed in the chamber, far less than its safety rating. He described the material as 40 home-made devices the size of Coca-Cola cans with simple fuses and 200 smaller but similar devices.

The explosion came after police had spent the day disposing of about 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of commercial-grade fireworks.

Pioneer pilot, 82, picked for space flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Sixty years after acing astronaut tests but barred because she was a woman, Wally Funk will rocket into space alongside Jeff Bezos in just three weeks.

Bezos' company Blue Origin announced Thursday that the pioneering pilot will be aboard the July 20 launch from West Texas, flying in the capsule as an "honored guest." She'll join Bezos, his brother and the winner of a $28 million charity auction, as the first people to ride a New Shepard rocket.

At 82, she'll be the oldest person to launch into space.

Funk was the youngest of the so-called Mercury 13 women who went through astronaut testing in the early 1960s, but never made it to space -- or even NASA's astronaut corps -- because they were female. Back then, all of NASA's astronauts were male military test pilots.

Funk, who lives near Dallas, Texas, said she feels "fabulous" about finally getting the chance to go to space.

"I'll love every second of it. Whoooo! Ha-ha. I can hardly wait," Funk said in an Instagram video posted by Bezos.

The upcoming launch -- which follows 15 successful test flights -- will open the door to paying customers. Blue Origin uses a spacious six-seat capsule which reaches an altitude of about 65 miles, just beyond the edge of space. The up-and-down flights last 10 minutes.

Capsized ship causes Georgia oil leak

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A large amount of oil has escaped a barrier after it was released while crews were dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the Georgia coast, the Coast Guard said Thursday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said it was hard to estimate how much oil leaked, but it has affected marsh grass along the shoreline.

Crews noticed the leak around 8 a.m. while cutting away a fifth section of the Golden Ray, which capsized in September 2019 with about 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks. Roughly half the ship remains partially submerged off St. Simons Island, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

Demolition crews began working in November to remove the ship by cutting it into eight giant chunks and placing them on barges.

Most of the fuel onboard the ship has been siphoned from its tanks, but Himes said officials knew there was the potential for additional leaks. Crews in June also cleaned up oil that escaped the environmental barrier.

Navy's railgun planning dead for now

BATH, Maine -- The U.S. Navy has pulled the plug, for now, on a futuristic weapon that fires projectiles at up to seven times the speed of sound using electricity.

The Navy spent more than a decade developing the electromagnetic railgun and once considered putting them on the stealthy new Zumwalt-class destroyers built at Maine's Bath Iron Works.

But the Defense Department is turning its attention to hypersonic missiles to keep up with China and Russia, and the Navy cut funding for railgun research from its latest budget proposal.

All told, the Navy spent about $500 million on research and development, according to Bryan Clark, an analyst at the Hudson Institute.

"The railgun is, for the moment, dead," said Matthew Caris, a defense analyst at Avascent Group, a consulting firm.

The removal of funding suggests the Navy saw both challenges in implementing the technology as well as shortcomings in the projectiles' range compared to hypersonic missiles, Caris said.

The Navy's decision to pause research at year's end frees up resources for hypersonic missiles, directed-energy systems like lasers and electronic warfare systems, said Lt. Courtney Callaghan, a Navy spokesperson.