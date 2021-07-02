• Chip Roy, a Republican congressman and critic of covid-19 mask mandates, was recorded on video not wearing a mask as he chatted with fellow passengers in violation of federal rules for at least a portion of a commercial airline flight to his district in Austin, Texas.

• Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former California governor, said his dystopian "Terminator" films still carried a message about "human hope" as he urged attendees at a climate conference in Austria to offer positive messages targeting pollution rather than turning off the public with "constant alarm which cannot be sustained."

• Guillermo Cespedes, the chief of violence prevention in Oakland, Calif., said the city "deserves better" after a television news crew and an armed security guard fought off two robbers as they interviewed a city official about a spike in violent crime.

• Patricia Cantu, the assistant police chief in Houston, said a search is underway for a gunman who killed three people and wounded a child who had called her grandmother to summon help to their apartment complex.

• John Kotopka, 80, of Lincoln, Neb., who told police he fatally shot his 78-year-old wife, Janet, who had Alzheimer's disease, because he was "exhausted and couldn't take care of her any longer," was charged with first-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Jason Umbriaco, a Montana man whose 14-week-old border collie disappeared when he was attacked by a brown bear at a wildlife refuge south of Anchorage, Alaska, got the dog back two days later when Wendi Wilson, who found the dog at the refuge, saw a social media post and contacted Umbriaco.

• Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter, who are building a house in Morongo Basin, Calif., face an $18,000 fine after being cited for having 36 endangered Joshua trees bulldozed and buried to make room for their new home.

• Kyle Lloyd, a police sergeant in Moore, Okla., was sentenced to nine years in prison for killing an 18-year-old driver in a December 2019 crash that occurred as he sped through an intersection to deliver keys to an officer who had locked himself out of his vehicle.

• John Donnelly, fire and EMS chief in the District of Columbia, said five workers were pulled from the rubble, including one who was trapped for more than an hour, when a five-story building under construction collapsed.