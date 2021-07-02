Inflation on menu as restaurants pass on soaring food, labor costs

U.S. restaurants, faced with higher food and labor costs, are raising menu prices at a much faster pace than historical rates, trying to preserve profits after an arduous year.

From local restaurants to national chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., owners have raised prices by as much as 5% in the past few weeks alone. Even at fast-food companies that were locked in price wars just a couple of years ago to win over cost-conscious consumers, increases aren't taboo anymore.

"We are going to be paying higher prices in restaurants," said David Henkes, senior principal at industry researcher Technomic. "Part of the calculus right now is there's probably some appetite of consumers to pay whatever because they haven't been out for a while."

Across the nation, prices for food away from home rose 4% in May from a year earlier, the biggest jump since May 2009. It's one example of a surge in overall inflation that's left policymakers at the Federal Reserve debating how long the cost pressures will last as the economy bounces back from the covid-19 pandemic.

Chipotle recently raised menu prices by as much as 4%, after increasing average pay to $15 an hour and hiring thousands of workers to keep up with demand. American home-style chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., which earlier this year raised menu prices by 2.8%, is bumping up that increase to about 3% amid continued pressure from wage and commodity expenses, including pork for sausage and bacon.

McDonald's Corp., which raised its hourly wage by about 10% in May, hasn't announced any jump in prices yet but said early this year that franchisees could handle labor inflation "between judicious pricing on the menu as well as just thinking about productivity savings."

Historically, restaurant operators tend to raise menu prices a few times a year. Between 2015 and 2019, that amounted to increases of about 2.5%, according to BTIG LLC analyst Peter Saleh. This year, the rate may reach about 4%, Saleh wrote in a note to investors.

Although food costs will likely moderate once supply bottlenecks are resolved, higher wages and labor shortages will persist even after pandemic relief has dried up, because people are yearning for greater work-life balance and flexibility in a post-covid-19 world, Saleh wrote. That will create "inflation that in our view is not transitory," Saleh said.