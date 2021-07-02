July 2, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

State sees 700 new covid-19 cases as officials predict another surge

Arkansas' total count of coronavirus cases rose by 700 Thursday, the biggest one-day jump since Feb. 25.

The increase pushed the state above the 350,000 mark for total cases since the first case was identified March 11, 2020.

"We've been saying, 'This is serious.' and people are tired. I understand it," retired Arkansas Air National Guard Col. Robert Ator, who is coordinating the state's vaccination efforts, said in an interview Thursday afternoon. "But we're not out of the woods. We're not even close to out of the woods. We've got to find new ways that will resonate with folks."

Lonoke County fires deputy who killed a teenage driver at a traffic stop

A Lonoke County sheriff's office deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a McRae teen last week has been fired after an internal investigation, Sheriff John Staley said Thursday in a video posted to social media.

Sgt. Michael Davis shot and killed Hunter Brittain, 17, about 3 a.m. June 23 during a traffic stop on Arkansas 89 just south of Cabot, authorities said. Davis has been with the sheriff's office since 2013.

Walmart unveils lower-cost prescription insulin

Walmart Inc. is debuting its more affordable, private-label insulin in its U.S. store pharmacies this week, the company said Tuesday. The diabetes medication will be in Sam's Clubs nationwide by mid-July.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its ReliOn NovoLog is the first private-brand analog insulin. It costs $72.88 per vial and $85.88 for FlexPens, saving customers up to $101 for brand vials and $251 for a package of brand FlexPens.

Drafts of Steinmetz's resignation said he would step down in August

Full draft versions of Joe Steinmetz's resignation announcement included an August date for him to step down as University of Arkansas, Fayetteville chancellor, unlike the version sent to campus June 17 announcing that he would step down effective the next day.

The announcement sent to faculty members, students and staff members said nothing about Steinmetz's plans.

Litle Rock housing board suspends director, orders inquiry

The governing board of Little Rock's public housing agency voted unanimously Tuesday to suspend the executive director with pay until the conclusion of a self-authorized investigation into allegations of "gross misconduct" that the director levied against the board last week.

The Metropolitan Housing Authority board of commissioners took the vote at a special meeting a day after board Chairman Kenyon Lowe contacted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, requesting an investigation into the variety of misdeeds Executive Director Nadine Jarmon alleged in a 161-page memo to the federal agency and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on June 23.