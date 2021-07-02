Knox, his dog Blue have deal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first announced paid endorsement by a University of Arkansas athlete involved a Hog and his dog.

PetSmart announced a partnership on Thursday with Trey Knox that pairs the Razorbacks' junior wide receiver with his pet husky, Blue.

"I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and an Arkansas football player, but I am just as proud to be a dog dad to Blue," Knox said in a news release. "It was a clear fit to work alongside PetSmart in this game-changing opportunity showcasing my love of Blue and how PetSmart fills all her needs."

The deal came on the first day athletes were able to profit from their name, image and likeness under a new NCAA policy.

PetSmart's partnering with a Razorback shouldn't come as a surprise considering J.K. Symancyk, the company's president and CEO, earned a bachelor's degree at Arkansas, is on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Sam M. Walton College of Business and previously worked at Walmart.

Razorbacks sophomore defensive back Khari Johnson announced on his Instagram page that he has a partnership with gaming platform Yoke.

Basketball players Davonte "Devo" Davis and Jaylin Williams were among the Arkansas athletes who posted on Twitter that any businesses should feel free to contact them for promotional purposes.

Arkansas football player Ty Clary tweeted asking who would want to attend if an offensive line camp were held at a local high school.

A Northwest Arkansas barbecue restaurant tweeted that its direct messages are open to athletes.

Among SEC football players, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced an endorsement with a company that brews sweet iced tea.

According to 247/Sports, several Tennessee athletes -- including basketball player John Fulkerson and football players Jabari Small and LaTrell Bumphus -- set up profits on Cameo, a site on which people can ask celebrities for personalized videos to wish someone a happy birthday or congratulations for an achievement or encouragement.

Fulkerson is charging $30, 247/Sports reported, with Small and Bumphus each charging $25.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, appearing before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday, said rather than states having a series of separate laws for college athletes' name, image and likeness, there needs to be a uniform federal law for consistent application nationwide.

"It would be difficult and confusing," Sankey said, according to an Associated Press report, when he was asked about managing state laws among the SEC's 14 member schools. "Knowing the competition within my 11 states, I can foresee quickly the other 10 one-upping each other. And I think that's a problem for fair and equitable competition."

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral signed with "Dreamfield," which describes itself as a marketplace which helps athletes promote themselves through events such as personal appearances, autograph signings and virtual appearances. Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour.