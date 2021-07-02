Based on his example

Mr. Barsocchi, I would guess that most vaccinated people continuing to wear masks are virtue-signaling (as you've acerbically labeled it). It's based on a well-known example that occurred over 2,000 years ago when a man who had every imaginable power at his disposal allowed himself to be nailed to a cross for the benefit of the world.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

On practicing caution

In response to Mr. Joseph Graham Barsocchi's challenge, I first state that I am fully vaccinated but wear a N95 mask around people to protect me from the 65 percent or so of our fellow Arkansas citizens who are not vaccinated.

Although the vaccine offers a great deal of protection, it does not make us impervious to the virus. We can still be infected and, even if we are asymptomatic or suffer only mild symptoms, the long-term effects could still haunt us. We could also still spread it, especially to the unvaccinated.

In my case, I wear an N95 because I am a lung cancer patient who has undergone radiation treatment and chemotherapy simultaneously. I had my left lung removed, so I am at a greater disadvantage when it comes to fighting the virus, especially its respiratory aspects. I wear my N95 not out of fear, virtue-signaling, or ignorance. I wear it out of caution.

Caution is what we are taught to practice to avoid danger and bad results. We practice caution when crossing the street. When lightning is near, we don't stand under trees and we get off the golf course, or the water. We use turn signals and seat belts, or are supposed to. We are taught to use caution by our parents from when we are small children so we can survive the dangers around us and hopefully reach adulthood. We use caution in the conduct of our daily lives. Why 65 percent of our neighbors refuse to use caution in the face of a deadly pandemic is beyond my comprehension but, apparently, not Mr. Barsocchi's.

Until all of us conscientiously practice caution with regard to this virus, with which I am tired of dealing along with everyone else, the virus will force cautious people to appear fearful, as virtue-signalers and ignorant to those people who will not practice caution.

JOHN R. IRWIN

Morrilton

But the government

How can the same people who don't want the government telling them to get vaccinated want the government to make decisions about a women's body? Contradiction!

We have hypocrites among us.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

For free expression

I was dismayed at the June 27 editorial about the recent Supreme Court decision in Mahanoy Area School District v. Levy, in which Brandi Levy prevailed over the school district in a case regarding her suspension following a rant on social media about her not making the varsity cheerleader squad there.

I believe your editorial, and Justice Thomas, got it wrong. Ms. Levy made her comments off school grounds, not at a school function, and on her own time. However indecorous her comments, those facts take her commentary out of the purview of the school district. Schools are indeed in loco parentis while the students are in their care. Had she been in school, on a class trip, or at a school function, say, an away football game where she was on the cheer squad, they would have been right to discipline her. This was not the case here, and the district had no business suspending her for expressing an opinion they didn't like while she was on her own time. The district overstepped its scope of authority, infringing on her First Amendment rights to free speech (the idea that a 14-year-old high school student should have any less right to freedom of expression than 62-year-old me is nonsensical). She's not the first student to express her displeasure at a school, its teachers or administration, and surely won't be the last.

If we start allowing schools to monitor and penalize activities and speech of students who are away from school on their own time, we are heading down a path that will eventually be detrimental to free expression everywhere.

THOMAS BECKETT

Siloam Springs

Kicked when down

I'm speaking for myself and hundreds of others who were affected by the governor's decision to halt federal pandemic unemployment assistance. Well, it's not his money he's messing with; it's not costing the state. Let him be 65 and try to get a job. No matter how healthy you are, they see the age, and it's a no-hire for sure. I've tried to resume previous housecleaning jobs. And restaurant jobs are meant for young adults. Get real on who voted you in: not the young adults. So kick us when we're down; I'll vote different next time and so will my many friends.

LOIS STEWART

Greenbrier

Build water pipelines

Patricia Phillips' letter suggested that we should build pipelines from flood-prone areas to the drought-stricken areas of our country to transport water. I have been saying that for years!

It is amazing to me that as much loss as we have experienced due to floods and drought that our government hasn't made this happen. Should have been done years ago. Build reservoirs in flood-prone areas with drainage systems to empty into them, then have the water transported to the drought-prone areas. Thank you, Patricia Phillips, for sending this in. I agree with you 100 percent.

PEGGY PERKINS

Little Rock