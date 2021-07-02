LIVE! in NWA: Young Americans In Eureka

Based in Corona, Calif., the Young Americans are the traveling troupe of the Young Americans Performing Arts College and perform several nights a week at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road in Eureka Springs, during a special five-month residency. The show is titled "A Place Called Home" and tickets are available for show only, and for dinner + the show. $25-$55. 1-800-6-EUREKA; eurekaspringschamber.com/young-americans.

ELSEWHERE:

• Buddy Shute & Friends will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Jim Mills Band will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Jukebox Confession performs at 9 p.m. today with guests Church Street; and Day After Mourning, The Order of Elijah, and Fallen Grace perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $7 for Mills; $10 for Jukebox; and $10 for Mourning.

• The Irie Lions will perform at 8 p.m. today; and the Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. General admission/lawn seating is free; tables $20-$25.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers will perform at 7 p.m. today; and 412 West will perform on the outdoor patio and Michael Pianalto will perform in the indoor lounge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Rd. in Springdale. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

