Man charged with drug felonies after traffic stop over taillight

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs Village man was arrested on felony drug charges late Wednesday after a traffic stop for having a taillight out. Officers said they found methamphetamine and over 1,200 pills in his possession, according to court documents.

Todd Shannon Goslin, 55, who lists a Vagueria Lane address, was taken into custody shortly after 11 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of ephedrine and possession of drug paraphernalia, each punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of driving a vehicle without tags.

Goslin remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $7,500 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. He was previously convicted on July 6, 2020, of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to six years in prison, all suspended, and on Nov. 9, 2015, of theft by receiving and sentenced to two years in prison, all in Garland County Circuit Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hot Springs Police Officer 1st Class Tyler Cox and Officer Landen Rossini stopped a silver 2005 Hyundai Sonata in the 1500 block of Park Avenue after noting the right taillight was out. It was also determined the tags returned to a different vehicle.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Goslin, and a computer check showed he was an active parolee with a search waiver on file. Goslin reportedly told the officers the vehicle belonged to him and no one else had used it.

During a search of Goslin, officers reportedly found a syringe and scale in his shorts pocket. In the vehicle's center console, officers reportedly found two plastic bags of what later tested positive for meth, a total of 1.1 gram, and in the rear sideboard they reportedly found a bag with 1,272 pseudoephedrine pills, a total of 76.3 grams, and two glass pipes with meth residue.

Goslin said it was meth in the bag and that he "had just picked up" the pseudoephedrine which he planned to sell, police said.