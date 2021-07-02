• Princes William and Harry put aside their differences Thursday to unveil a statue of Princess Diana, cementing their late mother's place in royal history on what would have been her 60th birthday. Diana's three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace, a place where the princess once found solace. It was only the second time the brothers have appeared together in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties more than a year ago. The statue, which shows a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children, was commissioned by the brothers in 2017. The style of her dress is meant to evoke the final period of her life, when she gained confidence in her humanitarian work. "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character -- qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William, 39, and Harry, 36, said in a joint statement. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy." Video released after the event showed the brothers entering the garden together before talking with family members and then pulling two ropes to remove the cover from the statue. Links between the brothers have been painfully strained in recent months, with William defending the royal family from allegations of racism and insensitivity made by Harry and his wife, Meghan, from their new home in Southern California.

• Meghan McCain, whose outspoken conservative views have frequently led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ABC's "The View," said Thursday that she is quitting the daytime talk show after four years. McCain, 36, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on air that she would leave after the show's season ends in late July. "I will be here another month, so if you still want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks," said McCain, who is usually the only conservative voice among the cast of five women and is unafraid to mix it up when she disagrees with them. The show, invented more than two decades ago by Barbara Walters, has done well in the ratings with a mix of celebrity guests and a combustible "hot topics" session where they kick around the day's news. McCain, married and the mother of a baby daughter, said she didn't want to leave her life in the Washington area to commute again to work. "This was not an easy decision," she said. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer." ABC News said in a statement that it respected McCain's decision and thanked her for her "fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience."