NATURALS 9, CARDINALS 5

Northwest Arkansas scored eight runs over the seventh and eighth innings in its victory Thursday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Naturals got solo home runs from Dennicher Carrasco and Brhet Bewley to tie the score at 3-3. Bobby Witt Jr.'s sacrifice fly put them up for good before MJ Melendez lined an RBI single to left field for a 5-3 advantage.

Tyler Cropley and Witt added run-scoring singles in the eighth, while Clay Dungan and Melendez had RBI ground outs to conclude the scoring for Northwest Arkansas.

Springfield scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to trim the deficit to the final margin.

Witt finished the game with three RBI.

Carlos Sanabria (2-0) picked up the win in relief for Northwest Arkansas. Teammate Dylan Coleman struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

Dalton Roach (3-5) took the loss for Springfield, going 6 innings while allowing 7 hits and striking out 5.