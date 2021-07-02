Pitches to Walmart put items on shelves

Walmart Inc. made deals to put 167 products on its shelves at Wednesday's Open Call and is reviewing another 705, the company said Thursday.

More than 900 owners of small and midsize businesses pitched their products in 30-minute meetings with Walmart merchants. Walmart held the eighth annual event virtually for the second time because of the pandemic.

This year's would-be suppliers were from all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, the company said.

Though signs of normalcy are returning, many small businesses are still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic, said Laura Phillips, Walmart's senior vice president of customer and business development and U.S. manufacturing for global sourcing.

"The entrepreneurial spirit is the fabric of our company, and we couldn't do business without our amazing supplier community," Phillips said in a news release.

The event held annually since 2014 is part of a commitment Walmart made in 2013 to invest $250 billion in products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. It normally takes place at the retailer's Bentonville headquarters.

-- Serenah McKay

Fujifilm to shut sites in S.C., cut 400 jobs

GREENWOOD, S.C. -- Japanese photo giant Fujifilm Corp. is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.

Fujifilm will close four plants in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state, the company told The Index-Journal of Greenwood on Thursday.

The company said declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant led to the decision.

Fujifilm will keep about 300 employees in Greenwood to work in warehouses, with its personalized photo projects and in roles like human resources, finance and environmental components.

The Tokyo company first opened its South Carolina facilities in 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.

Greenwood is about 80 miles west of Columbia, S.C.

-- The Associated Press

As Dillard's, ArcBest rise, index up 9.65

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 635.93, up 9.65.

"Equities gained ground through the day as the S&P 500 index closed higher for a sixth consecutive day ahead of monthly payroll data for June, which will be released [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 3.6% on Thursday and ArcBest Corp. shares rose 3.4%. Walmart shares fell 1.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.