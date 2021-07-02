Nissan to put new plant in England

LONDON -- Japanese carmaker Nissan and its partners plan to invest $1.4 billion to expand production of electric vehicles and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the British government's efforts to attract jobs and investment after the country's departure from the European Union.

Nissan said Thursday that it will build a new all-electric crossover sport utility vehicle at the company's plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. As part of the project, Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corp. will build the United Kingdom's first "gigafactory" to supply next generation batteries for the cars.

The announcement marks a turnaround for Nissan, which last year warned that its U.K. operations would be "unsustainable" if Britain failed to secure a post-Brexit free-trade agreement with the EU. The government reached a deal with Brussels in December and, freed from EU competition rules, is now able to offer financial incentives to attract investment.

"Nissan's announcement ... is a major vote of confidence in the U.K. and our highly skilled workers in the Northeast," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested that the government would help finance the plant, but he declined to provide specifics because talks are continuing with other electric carmakers amid the shift away from fossil fuels.

"It's no secret that across the world, governments are seeking to attract what is a once-in-a-generation opportunity ... to build these gigafactories," he told the BBC. "We've committed some measure of support, but the [$1.4 billion] that they're giving far outweighs and is in far excess of the amount of support that we provided."

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer, said the company made the decision to invest in Sunderland after Britain negotiated a "trade-friendly Brexit."

Government funding was also critical, he said.

"The government support is not quantified in terms of numbers because we are still discussing, but for sure without the government support it would not have been possible," he told the BBC.

The agreement will be seen as a big boost to the U.K. auto industry, which has been struggling to cope with the new trading relationship with the EU and the economic slowdown caused by covid-19.

Under the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, cars made with imported batteries will be subject to punishing tariffs when exported to the continent.

The tariffs will take effect in 2027, only three years before Britain will begin banning the sale of new cars powered solely by gasoline or diesel. The Nissan factory in Sunderland exports 70% of its production to the EU and could not survive without access to that market.

U.K. car production fell 29.3% to 920,928 vehicles last year, the lowest total since 1984, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, an industry trade group.

Automakers are also under pressure to invest large amounts of money in electric car production as countries around the world phase out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles because of concerns about global warming.

Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the trade group, said much more needs to be done if the industry is going to meet its goal of producing 1 million electric vehicles by 2030.

The U.K. will need to produce at least 60 gigawatt hours of batteries annually by the end of this decade, according to the group. That's about 20 times the current production capacity.

The Envision project in Sunderland will have the capacity to produce 9 gigawatt hours of batteries annually. Future investment could push that to 25 gigawatt hours.

"The future competitiveness of our industry depends on securing these investments but also wider support for manufacturing," Hawes said. "We need a Build Back Better Fund to help manufacturing transformation, as well as a plan for charging infrastructure that will assure consumers to make the switch to these vehicles."

Nissan's future in Britain has been a continuous test of Brexit supporters' claims that leaving the EU would not cause businesses to flee. Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, Nissan's investment commitments to Britain have wavered but have been met by hearty guarantees from the government to support expansion at the Sunderland plant, which opened in 1986.

Nissan opposed Brexit, warning that the uncertainty it would cause could discourage investment. In 2019, the company scrapped plans to build a new conventionally powered SUV in Sunderland and concentrated production of the vehicle in Japan. But government commitments to the company and the new trade agreement with the EU have encouraged Nissan to expand operations at the plant, protecting jobs in a city that voted overwhelmingly in favor of Brexit.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka of the Associated Press; and by Jack Ewing and Eshe Nelson of The New York Times.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. ( Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

A worker moves components used in the manufacture of the battery for the Nissan Leaf at the Envision AESC UK Ltd battery plant based at Nissan, in Sunderland, England, Thursday July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta poses for a photo next to a Daruma, a hollow, round, Japanese traditional doll regarded as a talisman of good luck,,at the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

