Gunfire heard at McCain Mall; no injuries reported

by William Sanders | Today at 9:08 p.m.
Police stand outside McCain Mall in North Little Rock in this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were searching for a suspect after gunshots rang out inside McCain Mall on Friday evening.

Department spokeswoman Carmen Helton said officers responded to gunshots inside the mall near the Earthbound Trading Company store at 6:11 p.m. Friday. Investigators were told that a male suspect fled on foot.

Police used a drone to search the area north of the mall on Friday, but had not made any arrests as of Friday night, according to Helton.

No one in the mall was injured by the gunfire, Helton said.

No other information was available Friday evening.

