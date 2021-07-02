Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Elkins

• Donna Bright, 55, of 1002 Macy Lane in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bright was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Brandon Parker, 19, of 3605 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Parker was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Justin Hixson, 37, of 1530 N. Oxford Ave. in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hixson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mack Leach, 39, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Leach was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Michael Eastep, 33, of 20190 Kirklane Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a communications device. Eastep was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Michael Smith, 51, of 10030 Old Cabin Road in Winslow was arrested Wednesday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Travis Thomas, 39, of 105 E. Cascade Road in Winslow was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Thomas was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.