Northwest Arkansas, River Valley Sparkle For The Fourth

What a difference a year makes! Last year, many Fourth of July fireworks displays were canceled because of covid-19 concerns. This year, there are plenty to choose from -- pick any of the sites listed below to celebrate the holiday with a bang. Some events list start time as "at dark"; sunset today, Saturday and Sunday is at 8:37 p.m., so that might help you make plans. And some events that have finite seating (like the Walmart AMP) open their gates much earlier than start time; please check the event's listing online for that information. Happy Independence Day!

City of Elkins Fireworks Display

8 p.m. today

Bunch Park, Second Street, Elkins

Fourth of July Parade

Line up at 9 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m.

Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista

20th Annual Ventris Trail Fireworks Display

At dark Saturday

Ventris Trail's End, 9484 Simrell Road, Garfield (fireworks may only be seen by boat)

Gentry Freedom Fest

12 p.m. (festival begins) and at dark (fireworks begin) Saturday

Gentry City Park, 400-716 W. Third St., Gentry

Prairie Grove Fireworks

At dark Saturday

Prairie Grove High School, 500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Gravette Fireworks

Food trucks open at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk Saturday

Gravette High School

City of Van Buren Fireworks

At dark Saturday

Field of Dreams, 1 Toothaker Drive, Van Buren

Bella Vista Independence Day Fireworks

9 p.m. Saturday

The Dam at Loch Lomond

An Evening at Orchards Park

With music at 7 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday

100 NE John Deshields Blvd., Bentonville

Eureka Springs Concert and Fireworks

5-10 p.m. Sunday

Basin Spring Park, 4 Spring St., Eureka Springs

Farmington Freedom Days

At dark Sunday

Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 Rheas Mill Rd., Farmington

Fireworks Spectacular

With SoNA, gates open at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday

Walmart AMP, 5079 N. Northgate Road in Rogers

Fourth at the Field

After the game on Sunday

Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Fireworks and Baptisms at the Cross

At dark Sunday

Cross Church Pinnacle Hills, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy., Rogers

Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration

5 p.m. Sunday

Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith

