Northwest Arkansas, River Valley Sparkle For The Fourth

What a difference a year makes! Last year, many Fourth of July fireworks displays were canceled because of covid-19 concerns. This year, there are plenty to choose from -- pick any of the sites listed below to celebrate the holiday with a bang. Some events list start time as "at dark"; sunset today, Saturday and Sunday is at 8:37 p.m., so that might help you make plans. And some events that have finite seating (like the Walmart AMP) open their gates much earlier than start time; please check the event's listing online for that information. Happy Independence Day!
City of Elkins Fireworks Display
8 p.m. today
Bunch Park, Second Street, Elkins
Fourth of July Parade
Line up at 9 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m.
Sugar Creek Shopping Center in Bella Vista
20th Annual Ventris Trail Fireworks Display
At dark Saturday
Ventris Trail's End, 9484 Simrell Road, Garfield (fireworks may only be seen by boat)
Gentry Freedom Fest
12 p.m. (festival begins) and at dark (fireworks begin) Saturday
Gentry City Park, 400-716 W. Third St., Gentry
Prairie Grove Fireworks
At dark Saturday
Prairie Grove High School, 500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove
Gravette Fireworks
Food trucks open at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk Saturday
Gravette High School
City of Van Buren Fireworks
At dark Saturday
Field of Dreams, 1 Toothaker Drive, Van Buren
Bella Vista Independence Day Fireworks
9 p.m. Saturday
The Dam at Loch Lomond
An Evening at Orchards Park
With music at 7 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday
100 NE John Deshields Blvd., Bentonville
Eureka Springs Concert and Fireworks
5-10 p.m. Sunday
Basin Spring Park, 4 Spring St., Eureka Springs
Farmington Freedom Days
At dark Sunday
Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 Rheas Mill Rd., Farmington
Fireworks Spectacular
With SoNA, gates open at 6 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Sunday
Walmart AMP, 5079 N. Northgate Road in Rogers
Fourth at the Field
After the game on Sunday
Arvest Ballpark, 3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale
Fireworks and Baptisms at the Cross
At dark Sunday
Cross Church Pinnacle Hills, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy., Rogers
Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration
5 p.m. Sunday
Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith
