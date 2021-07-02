100 years ago

July 2, 1921

• Three committees were appointed at a mass meeting at the Pulaski Heights first station last night to investigate the feasibility of two plans of procedure for the paving of the street along the route of the Pulaski Heights car line from the Third street viaduct to Stifft's station and Prospect avenue to the city limits. One of the plans is for the formation of a special improvement district to put down a permanent hard pavement. The other plan provides only for a temporary pavement, the cost to be met by Pulaski County and the City of Little Rock.

50 years ago

July 2, 1971

LONOKE -- State police troopers stationed at Lonoke have been paid various amounts of money from the city treasury for years, apparently as encouragement to bring traffic violations into the city's lucrative Mayor's Court, according to Mayor J. Eric Schenebeck. Schenebeck expressed concern that the controversy that has developed between his administration and the State Police has cost Lonoke revenue from the loss of traffic violation fines. "The State Police have actually boycotted the city of Lonoke," he charged. The mayor, who took office January 1, replacing an 18-year-old administration, said the practice of paying state troopers here $135 every three months for "rent" had been going on for years.

25 years ago

July 2, 1996

LOWELL -- Executives at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., the nation's largest publicly held trucking company, said Monday that the company has imposed a 59-mph speed limit on its 9,073 drivers to improve safety. Kirk Thompson, president and chief executive officer of J.B. Hunt, said citizens traveling highways on July 4 should feel safer knowing the nation's largest trucking company will be traveling no faster than 59 mph. The company's 7,500-tractor fleet has engines capable of driving faster than 65 mph.

10 years ago

July 2, 2011

• Central Arkansas Transit Authority buses should keep running on diesel before gradually adding diesel-electric hybrid buses instead of converting to compressed natural gas vehicles, a study on alternative fuels by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock concluded. The study, released to CATA's Board of Directors on Friday, resulted from a debate two years ago with North Little Rock officials who wanted the public transit agency to begin converting some of its 57-bus fleet to compressed natural gas.