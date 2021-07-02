Pacific Northwest heat deaths in hundreds

Hundreds of people have died in a historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest that has shattered temperature records in British Columbia, Oregon and Washington over the past week.

Authorities are investigating the recent deaths but have indicated that they are the result of a heat dome that has trapped hot air in the normally temperate area of Canada and the United States, and caused thousands of emergency calls and hospital visits. Scientists and public officials have attributed the historic heat wave and worst drought in modern history to climate change.

British Columbia has reported at least 486 "sudden and unexpected deaths" between last Friday and Wednesday, chief coroner Lisa LaPointe said.

"While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat-related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to the extreme weather," LaPointe said in a statement.

Ninety-eight of the deaths happened in Vancouver, where two-thirds of the victims were 70 or older, police said on Twitter. Vancouver authorities noted that, as with many houses in the Pacific Northwest, many of the region's homes have no air-conditioning.

Lytton, British Columbia, about 160 miles north of Vancouver, set heat records three days in a row. The village's heat wave culminated Monday with the temperature reaching 121, the highest recorded in the country, as well as the highest north of the 50th parallel.

In Oregon, 63 people have died since last Friday, the state medical examiner's office said, with police noting that a preliminary investigation suggested the deaths "may be associated with the heat wave." Temperatures in the state topped out at 117 this week.

At least 45 of the deaths were reported in the state's largest county, Multnomah, which includes Portland. Portland broke its high-temperature record twice over the past week, most recently Sunday when it hit 112, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

In Washington state, at least 20 people have died because of heat, a number that officials said was expected to increase. Thirteen died in King County, which includes Seattle, the county coroner said. Seattle also has broken its single-day heat record twice in the past week, most recently Monday when the temperature soared to 107, the meteorological group said.

Several people died of heatstroke in Snohomish County, while others in the western part of the state were found dead in their apartments because of heat-related stress, officials said.

One day after setting Canada's heat record, a British Columbia village was devoured by flames as a fast-moving wildfire Wednesday evening roared over Lytton.

Wildfires are starting as temperatures climb.

The Lytton blaze prompted a mandatory evacuation order at 6 p.m. for the village of 250 people.

Information for this article was contributed by Jason Samenow of The Washington Post.