Dutch mayor sorry for city's slavery past

AMSTERDAM -- The mayor of Amsterdam apologized Thursday for the extensive involvement of the Dutch capital's former governors in the global slave trade, saying the moment had come for the city to confront its grim history.

Debate about the role of Amsterdam's city fathers in the slave trade has been going on for years, but it has gained more attention amid the global reckoning with racial injustice.

"It is time to engrave the great injustice of colonial slavery into our city's identity. With big-hearted and unconditional recognition," Mayor Femke Halsema said. "Because we want to be a government for those for whom the past is painful and its legacy a burden."

While apologizing, she also stressed that "not a single Amsterdammer alive today is to blame for the past."

The Dutch government has in the past expressed deep regret for the nation's historic role in slavery, but has stopped short of a formal apology. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last year that such an apology could polarize society.

An independent commission that discussed the issue in recent months issued a report Thursday advising the central government to apologize, saying it would "help heal historic suffering."

Pakistani condemned for boss's killing

LAHORE, Pakistan -- An anti-terrorism court in eastern Pakistan has issued a death sentence to a former security guard who last year shot and killed his bank's manager after accusing him of insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad, a lawyer said Thursday.

Ahmad Nawaz has the right to appeal. The ruling a day earlier in the district of Khushab in eastern Punjab province also sentenced him to two years in prison for assaulting police during his arrest, said prosecution lawyer Mian Rizwan.

Nawaz was arrested in November 2020 after opening fire on his bank's manager, Malik Imran Hanif. He briefly drew the attention of Islamists when he claimed he killed Hanif for insulting Islam's prophet.

Hanif's family denied the allegation. Later, police concluded that Nawaz had a personal feud with the manager.

Blasphemy is a controversial issue in Pakistan, where people convicted of the crime can be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty. Crowds and individuals often take the law into their own hands to target those they perceive as perpetrators of the offense.

German prostitution wanes in pandemic

BERLIN -- The number of people registered as sex workers with German authorities declined sharply last year as coronavirus restrictions shut brothels for months, official data showed Thursday.

Legislation in 2002 legalized and regulated prostitution in Germany, giving sex workers social benefits, and they are now obliged to register. But brothels have been closed for much of the time since the pandemic hit.

At the end of last year, 24,940 prostitutes were registered with authorities, the Federal Statistical Office said. That was down from some 40,400 a year earlier.

One-fifth of the registered sex workers were German citizens. They were joined by 8,800 Romanians, 2,800 Bulgarians and 1,800 Hungarians, among others.

It isn't clear how accurate a picture the figures paint of the state of the business. Among other issues, registration processes were also disrupted by the pandemic and it has taken time to get reporting processes established over recent years.

By some past estimates, more than two-thirds of sex workers aren't registered.

Mexico, France to tackle relic trafficking

PARIS -- France and Mexico signed an agreement Thursday on cooperating against the trafficking of cultural artifacts, a deal that the Mexican foreign minister called an important step toward recovering and protecting Mexico's cultural heritage.

Details of the deal weren't immediately released.

It came after Mexico lodged a complaint with the French government against a big auction of pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts by Christie's of Paris earlier this year. Paris auction houses often sell Indigenous artifacts that are already on the art market, despite protests from activists who say they should be returned to their native lands.

"The recuperation and protection of our cultural goods is a huge issue for us," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. "I am happy that on this occasion France accompanies us and supports this initiative despite our legal systems being very different. We haven't always shared the same posture, but this agreement is very positive."

He said the agreement includes mechanisms "to impede in the maximum way possible the commercialization -- which is illegal -- of pieces that are important for the historical and cultural patrimony of Mexico."

The Paris sale earlier this year included a 1,500-year-old stone mask from the ancient city of Teotihuacan, and an ancient statue of the fertility goddess Cihuateotl, apparently from the Totonac culture. The auction brought in more than $3 million.