Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning July 2

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its services. Family Night is Tuesday with Bible Study at 6 p.m. followed by Personal Financial Education class at 7 p.m. The free finance class topics include grants, small business loans, feasibility of a business idea and knowing the business market. Also, the community is invited to Sunday services. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. with classes for adults and youth. Morning worship service begins at 10 a.m. Sundays. The church is practicing social distancing and has hand sanitizer wipes available. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

• BISHOP KENNETH L. ROBINSON, SR. presents the Sixth Annual BKLR Quartet Convention July 8-11 at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church at College Station. People can enjoy preaching, teaching and the best in Quartet Gospel musical artists, according to StuffInTheBluff.com. The convention ends with a finale concert at 4:30 p.m. July 11 at St. Luke Baptist Church at North Little Rock with guest artists including Bishop Neal Roberson, Pastor Darrell Petties and Take 2, Pastor Tim Rogers and The Fellas, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers, The Racy Brothers, The Echoaires, The Sonz of God, Bishop Kenneth Robinson & CHOSEN, The Exciting Holy Sons and Victory Travelers. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. VIP is $35 per person. Tickets are available at all Robinson Mortuary locations. Details: call (501) 291-9099, email bklrquartetconvention@yahoo.com or connect with the BKLR Quartet Convention on Facebook.

