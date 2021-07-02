Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for teen shot by deputy in Lonoke County

Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy Tuesday for a McRae teen who was fatally shot by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during an early-morning traffic stop June 23 just south of Cabot, according to a news release from the National Action Network.

Hunter Brittain, 17, was shot and killed by Sgt. Michael Davis about 3 a.m. during a traffic stop on Arkansas 89, authorities said.

Brittain’s uncle, Jesse Brittain, said his nephew had been working on his truck’s transmission at a body shop near Cabot and was pulled over while test-driving the vehicle. Jesse Brittain said Hunter Brittain was shot three times while holding a can of antifreeze.

Arkansas State Police is handling the investigation. The agency has released few details and hasn’t confirmed statements released by Brittain’s family.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said Thursday that Davis has been fired following an internal investigation. Staley said Davis was fired for failure to activate his body camera in a timely manner before the encounter with Hunter Brittain. Davis had been with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

Sharpton, 66, is a nationally known civil rights activist who hosts a radio talk show and makes regular guest appearances on cable news networks.

Brittain’s family requested that Sharpton, president of National Action Network, deliver the eulogy to highlight the need for inter-racial support against police brutality in America, according to the release.

The National Action Network is a civil rights organization founded by Sharpton in 1991. It promotes itself as having a “modern civil rights agenda that fights for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people.”

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who along with Devon Jacob represents the Brittain family, and members of the Brittain family also will speak during Tuesday’s service, which will be held at Beebe High School.