Shooting in west Little Rock has ‘multiple’ victims, police say

Police on Friday are investigating a shooting with “multiple victims” in west Little Rock, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 6 Pleasant Forest Cove, according to a statement posted by the Little Rock Police Department on Twitter shortly before 9:50 a.m. “Multiple” people have been detained as possible suspects, the post states.

Police said the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

“During this time we are responding to only high priority calls for service,” the post states. Calls for reports can be made at (501) 918-4397.

