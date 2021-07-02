Sections
Shooting in west Little Rock has ‘multiple’ victims, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:18 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Police on Friday are investigating a shooting with “multiple victims” in west Little Rock, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 6 Pleasant Forest Cove, according to a statement posted by the Little Rock Police Department on Twitter shortly before 9:50 a.m. “Multiple” people have been detained as possible suspects, the post states.

Police said the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

“During this time we are responding to only high priority calls for service,” the post states. Calls for reports can be made at (501) 918-4397.

Check back for further updates.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 10:05 a.m.

