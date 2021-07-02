Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Springdale native completes 908-mile bike ride

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:10 a.m.
Josh Fohner poses with teammates, well wishers and friends Thursday, July 1, 2021, after arriving at Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Fohner, the inspiration behind the All In For Josh Ride, was finishing up a 908 mile bicycle ride that started in Buena Vista, CO. to Springdale. The Springdale native was seriously injured in a biking accident in 2016 and suffered severe brain injuries. Check out nwaonline.com/210702Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The final leg of the All In For Josh Ride was held Thursday, marking the end of a 908-mile bike ride that began in early June in Buena Vista, Colo., and ended in Springdale.

Josh Fohner, a Springdale native who was injured in a cycling accident in 2016 in Buena Vista, participated in the long ride with family and friends.

The proceeds from the Ride For Hope leg on the Razorback Greenway benefited the Fohner family for Josh's continued treatment for a severe brain injury suffered in the accident.

[Don't see the photos above? Click here to see the gallery from the ride: nwaonline.com/72hope/]

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: nwaonline.com/72ride/]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT