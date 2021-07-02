VIDEO, PHOTOS: Springdale native completes 908-mile bike ride

The final leg of the All In For Josh Ride was held Thursday, marking the end of a 908-mile bike ride that began in early June in Buena Vista, Colo., and ended in Springdale.

Josh Fohner, a Springdale native who was injured in a cycling accident in 2016 in Buena Vista, participated in the long ride with family and friends.

The proceeds from the Ride For Hope leg on the Razorback Greenway benefited the Fohner family for Josh's continued treatment for a severe brain injury suffered in the accident.

[Don't see the photos above? Click here to see the gallery from the ride: nwaonline.com/72hope/]

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: nwaonline.com/72ride/]