Springdale's Arvest Ballpark air conditioner strikes out

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals need some relief, but not from the bullpen.

The air conditioning unit serving the team offices at Arvest Ballpark hasn't been consistent this summer, and the team wants to call up a new one.

The Public Facilities Board approved in special meeting Thursday buying a new 12.5-ton air conditioning and heating unit for $19,842. The Public Facilities Board oversees the ballpark for the city, with the Naturals baseball team as the tenant.

Justin Cole, general manager of the Naturals, said the unit affects not only the team offices, but the ticket office, the souvenir shop and a concession stand. About 30 people work in these locations, he said.

Wyman Morgan, the city's director of finance and public administration, said the money will come from the ballpark's fund for maintenance and capital improvements, which holds about $900,000.

The labor for the project will be paid from the operating budget of the team, but the amount won't be determined until installation in a few weeks, he said.

Cole declined to share the amount of the team's operating budget.

The Naturals team is a minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Springdale team is owned by Rich Products Corp. in New York.

Cole said he has called for service on the unit four times since the board's last meeting June 23.

"I normally would have waited until the next meeting to present this. And it's out again today. Luckily, we haven't had that many sweltering hot days like last week. And it hasn't happened on game day."

The failing air conditioner was installed when the ballpark was built in 2007-2008 as were all units at the park.

Representatives of Multi-Craft Contractors in Springdale haven't reported any other units at the point of failure, Cole said. But he noted the board will need to replace the units in phases over the next few years.

Cole estimated the ball park uses 30 to 40 air conditioners, including smaller, residential-style units for individual boxes.

The ball park fund comes from ticket sales and rent of the stadium paid by the team, Morgan said. However, the team doesn't pay rent if it doesn't play. The $392,000 in rent revenue for the 2020 season was lost when Minor League Baseball canceled its season in face of the covid-19 outbreak.

Morgan said the fund holds plenty to replace the air conditioning unit.

"And we really didn't have any big expenses last year," Cole said.

This year's season has hit the halfway mark, and the rent has been paid in full, he said.