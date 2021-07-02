COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hogs 8th in final USA Today poll

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas was ranked eighth in the final USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll of the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks' eighth-place finish matched their ranking in the preseason coaches poll. Arkansas finished the season with a 50-13 record and tied three other teams -- national champion Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas -- for most wins.

The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 10 of the coaches poll for the third consecutive season that included a College World Series. The 2020 season was suspended after four weeks.

Arkansas spent most of this season ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll. The Razorbacks were ranked first in 11 of 15 polls released prior to the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to Thursday, the coaches poll was last updated May 31, one day after Arkansas defeated Tennessee in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Arkansas won a regional over Big Ten champion Nebraska before losing two of three games to North Carolina State in the super regional.

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt topped the final coaches poll after their matchup in the championship of the College World Series.

National semifinalists North Carolina State and Texas tied for third in the final poll, followed by Tennessee, Arizona and Stanford.

All seven teams ranked ahead of Arkansas played in the College World Series. The only CWS participant not ranked ahead of the Razorbacks was Virginia, which was ranked ninth.

Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Arkansas finished with a 23-7 record against teams ranked in the final coaches poll. The Razorbacks played 12 teams -- Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, NC State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, TCU, LSU, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech and Florida -- that were ranked in the final poll.

The coaches poll was less kind to Arkansas than other major polls released Thursday. Baseball America and D1Baseball ranked the Razorbacks fifth behind the four national semifinalists.

-- Matt Jones

The final USA Today Baseball

Coaches poll released Thursday:

1.Mississippi State (50-18)

2.Vanderbilt (49-18)

T3.Texas (50-17)

T3.North Carolina State (37-19)

5.Tennessee (50-18)

6.Arizona (45-18)

7.Stanford (39-17)

8.Arkansas (50-13)

9.Virginia (36-27)

10.Notre Dame (34-13)

11.Ole Miss (45-22)

12.Texas Tech (39-17)

13.East Carolina (44-17)

14.Dallas Baptist (41-18)

15.Oregon (39-16)

16.TCU (41-19)

17.Old Dominion (44-16)

18.LSU (38-25)

19.Nebraska (34-14)

20.UC Irvine (43-18)

21.Louisiana Tech (42-20)

22.South Florida (31-30)

23.Southern Miss (40-21)

24.UCLA (34-20)

25.Florida (38-22)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sugar Bears add two to staff

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team will have two new faces roaming their sidelines next season.

The Sugar Bears announced Thursday that Allie Banks and Tiffany Phillips have joined the team as assistant coaches under Coach Sandra Rushing.

Banks, a graduate of Central Baptist College in Conway, was a volunteer assistant coach at Mississippi College during 2020-21 when the Lady Choctaws finished 3-9 but had several games canceled because of covid-19, including the final five. Prior to that, she served as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (2019-20) where she helped the Cotton Blossoms record at least 20 victories for the first time since 1997-98 and clinch their first berth in the Great American Conference tournament title game. Banks also was a student assistant coach for both the Central Baptist men's and women's teams from 2017-19.

Phillips was an assistant coach at UCA from 2006-11 but had spent the past six years as the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. During her tenure, she went 80-72 and was named the Central Region Coach of the Year for 2018-19 after leading the Lady Lions to a 21-12 record and a 14-8 mark in the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference. Phillips, who was an All-Gulf South Conference performer at Harding University and was a graduate assistant for Rushing when she was the head coach at Delta State University, also made high school coaching stops within Arkansas at Marshall, Sacred Heart and Hector.

-- Erick Taylor