State troopers urge sober driving on 4th

LITTLE ROCK -- Arkansas State Troopers are intensifying patrols across Arkansas highways during the July 4th holiday weekend. Stepped-up patrols are part of a statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled-Over enforcement operation.

"We're constantly repeating the message, drunk driving is dangerous and deadly, yet, some drivers choose to ignore the warning,"said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. "The troopers won't accept excuses, and if you're caught drinking and driving, you'll be arrested."

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documented 10,142 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved alcohol-impaired drivers. Nighttime-July 4th holiday crashes in 2019 claimed 515 lives between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. Thirty-eight percent (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.