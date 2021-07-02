Teen is held in sibling's killing

A Pine Bluff teen is accused of fatally shooting his younger brother Tuesday inside their West 37th Avenue home.

At a Thursday morning hearing, Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney found probable cause to hold Xzavier Young in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.

Xzavier Young was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his younger brother, Deshawn Young, and aggravated assault against his cousin. Kearney ordered Xzavier to have no contact with anyone at the home.

Ages were not listed for either person in a police affidavit, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jay Gerard said during the hearing that he believed that Xzavier Young is 17. Deshawn Young was listed as 13 in a death announcement on a funeral home's website.

According to the affidavit by Pine Bluff police detective Jason Boykin, an officer responded at 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday to a shooting at 2705 W. 37th Ave. A witness told police that he saw a laser beam move across the room and then across his chest before he heard a loud boom.

The affidavit said that Xzavier Young ran out of the residence and police found him "a short time later" in the area of South Hazel Street and 43rd Avenue. At the detective office, according to the affidavit, he told police that he had cleaned his gun and put it back together, walked out to his vehicle and talked on the phone with his girlfriend, walked into the garage and dry-fired the gun "a couple times."

"He then admitted that he probably pulled the slide back too far and loaded a bullet in the chamber," Boykin wrote in the affidavit. "Xzavier stated he thought the gun made a different noise than it does from when there is no bullet loaded in the chamber. Xzavier stated he walked in the residence and wanted to scare his cousin and his brother with the laser that was on the gun. He stated they were sitting in the room playing a game and the door was cracked, and he pointed the gun so the laser went across both of them and they noticed it."

Xzavier Young reportedly said the cousin moved after seeing the laser and Deshawn turned around to look. Xzavier reportedly added that he thought he pointed the gun between them toward the wall and pulled the trigger.

"Xzavier stated after he shot, Deshawn must have moved in front of the bullet," Boykin wrote. "Xzavier stated he saw his brother fall to the floor. He then dropped the gun and took off running. The gun was located and recovered at the scene."

Detria Young, mother of the two teens, reportedly told police upon their arrival that Xzavier informed her he had just shot Deshawn.

Detria Young reportedly led the officer to the rear of the residence to a bedroom, where Deshawn was found facedown on the floor with a gunshot wound in the head and bleeding from his mouth, Boykin wrote. Deshawn was pronounced dead from his injuries, but the affidavit did not specify if he was pronounced dead at the home.

According to the affidavit, Xzavier told police he got the gun from a friend at school in the last week of May.

"He stated that he told all his brothers and sisters not to touch and play with this gun because guns are dangerous," Boykin wrote. "He stated he kept the gun in his top drawer."

XzavierYoung's next court date is Aug. 9.

The slaying was the seventh in Pine Bluff city limits during June and 13th of 2021.