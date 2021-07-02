OPINION | REVIEW: 'The Boss Baby: Family Business'

It is too much to ask for Hollywood to simply take the money and run?

The 2017 hit "The Boss Baby" was a forgettable movie based on a delightful children's book by Marla Frazee. It takes about five minutes to read her text about an older sibling who feels usurped by a new baby. The convoluted and bloated film that resulted from it wasn't nearly as touching or fun.

Sequels are easier to sell, so naturally Tim Templeton (James Marsden) has grown up and has a family of his own. It's hardly surprising that he's estranged from his brother Ted (still voiced by Alec Baldwin), a corporate hotshot whose busy schedule results in expensive gifts for relatives but little facetime.

That changes when Tim's baby daughter Tina (Amy Sedaris) arrives able to speak -- just as Ted did in the first movie. She has taken over for Ted at the corporation for infants, and she has a mission for her uncle and dad. The principal at the school where Ted's older daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) attends is more than unconventional.

Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum) is using the young minds in his care to separate them from their parents. As far as he's concerned, nap time and other essentials should be abolished so the young can take over the world.

He's got a hidden motive for that.

Tina has Ted and Tim drink a potion that turns them back into their younger selves so they can infiltrate the school. Along the way, Tim finally learns why he has difficulties bonding with Tabitha.

For all the noise and chaos that ensues, there's a nagging sense of indifference. Even a newborn knows where this is going.

Fortunately, Goldblum makes a great villain. As he demonstrated in "Thor: Ragnarok" and in his Disney+ series, he can effortlessly project a glib charm that belies some of the terrible things his characters want to do. Dr. Armstrong is the walking embodiment of why adult supervision is essential. He's less of an educator and more of a living id, never letting good sense get in the way of his primal urges.

There is a charming sequence where Tim uses a Cat Stevens song to give Tabitha the confidence to sing in public, but most of the film feels like filler until Goldblum returns. The secret corporation/spy agency of babies wasn't that interesting in the first place.

If we're going to be subjected to another listless sequel to "The Boss Baby," they'd better bring back Goldblum.