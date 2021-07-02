The Road To Oz: Bikes and books celebrate Saturday at BPL

Families looking for a way to kick off the July 4 holiday weekend need look no further than the Bentonville Public Library, where the Oz Kids Bike and Book Fest will start Saturday at 8 a.m. and run until noon. The event will offer a host of activities for kids of all ages, all centered around books and bikes. BPL Director Hadi Dudley says the idea was sparked when the Ozark Outdoor Foundation's Michael Spivey approached the library about collaborating on an event. It was perfect timing: Dudley says the library had recently completed a needs assessment that indicated the community was hungry for just such an event.

"Biking, outdoor spaces and art were specifically identified as quality of life amenities that would enhance our patrons' experiences," notes Dudley. "The library also acquired adjacent properties through a gift from the Library Foundation and purchased one parcel through the city of Bentonville. The natural space just north of the library is perfect for outdoor programming until the library expands."

Dudley says the event was planned with the intention of including everyone, so admission is free, with the help of sponsors and supporters.

Library activities include a sun printing art project; a Build a Bike Tanagram Craft; and reading nooks with a special appearance by Haylee the Dog at 10 a.m. Bike activities include a jump bag by Buddy Pegs; a basic skills course by Strider Bikes; and pedal planes from Thaden Field. Pedal It Forward, a nonprofit organization started by a group of local cyclists that helps collect, refurbish and distribute free or low-cost bicycles to those in need, will be on hand to provide equipment. Dudley says that the organization has reached its maximum donation potential for this event, but patrons who register for the event with a bike request will be connected with resources by Pedal It Forward at a later date.

Live music provided by Jukebox Confessions with opening act Isabella! will provide a soundtrack for the event from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and food and beverage options include Jimmy John's, BelGioioso Cheese, Rambler Sparkling Water and 211 Cafe.

Kids can decorate their bikes at the bike decorating station, and the event will culminate with that most classic of Independence Day activities -- a ride around the downtown Bentonville square.

"We cannot wait for kids to have an opportunity to deck out their rides in stars and stripes then hit the streets downtown," says Dudley. "This is the first time BPL has ever taken part in something like a bike parade. We are grateful to have biking experts help facilitate what promises to be a fantastic conclusion to the morning's festivities."

Dudley says the response has been enthusiastic, and they expect up to 300 children and caregivers. Space is limited, so she encourages patrons to sign up as soon as possible.

"If the festival is embraced by the community and successful for our organizations, sponsors and partners, we will consider developing Oz Kids Bike and Book Fest into an annual event."