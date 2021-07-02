Transformations

I met Elisabeth when she was a teenager. Fresh out of college, my husband and I taught for a few years at the rural school where she was a cheerleader. She lived on a farm with two older sisters. Her dad was head of HR at a local company who supplemented the family's living raising chickens; her mother was a PE teacher.

I remember her parents because they were good to us--especially her dad. There was some stressful business at the school I honestly can't quite recall now; I just remember being concerned that my husband, the football coach, was about to get a raw deal. Elisabeth's dad was on the school board. He stuck his neck out for us and everything turned out fine. That's the kind of thing, the kind of person, you never forget.

Silas grew up in the River Valley in a devoutly Christian home. He says his life was normal, if a little sheltered. His father was a business owner and his mother ran a day care. His parents loved him and he had a good relationship with his one sibling, a brother. "I was kind of envious of him--the stuff he got to do as a guy--but I didn't really have the language to describe why."

Silas began to acquire that language when he moved to Fayetteville for college. "I thought I might be gay," he says, "Especially when I met Elisabeth and felt so attracted to her."

"What about you?" I ask Elisabeth. "Had you ever thought of yourself as gay or bisexual?"

"No. I guess I never put a label on it. I'd only dated guys before. I just knew I loved his personality."

The man and woman telling me their story show no outward signs of the harrowing journey that brought them to this place. Elisabeth is still Elisabeth, smart and pretty like she always was. Silas fits beside her like two pieces of a puzzle. He's muscular, with eyes that smile behind glasses and a full, dark beard.

It's hard to imagine he lived for 21 years as a female. That they were ever known as Stacie and Elisabeth, the friends who met in college and became a lesbian couple.

I try to fathom how a child could grow up with no examples, no words to use to process his own story, much less begin to tell it to someone else. "I think it was just being in a small town in Arkansas," Silas explains. "Moving to Fayetteville helped. But the biggest factor, believe it or not, was social media."

Silas says he was 21 years old when he had an "aha moment." "I remember coming across a trans male on Instagram and realizing that's what I am. My whole existence was validated. I was suddenly demystified about all of my conflicting feelings."

Reading other people's stories and gaining the vocabulary to understand his experience, Silas began to see a therapist. Elisabeth remained a safe place for him to sort through what transition might look like. In time he saw a doctor in Eureka Springs who provided guidance, and Silas began hormone therapy.

"It was such a happy, exciting time," he tells me. "As my body started changing, it was like I became more and more myself. For the first time the mirror started to reflect who I was on the inside." Silas laments the new laws banning treatment for teenagers in Arkansas. "I'm so thankful I didn't have to contend with that."

Elisabeth beams. "He gained so much confidence. A melancholy mood began to go away. Like the sun coming out." It's clear she's proud of his courage--and Silas is so grateful for hers.

"How have your families handled all of this?"

Silas puts his hand on her knee and they make eye contact as a tear slides down Elisabeth's cheek. "Mine has been great," he says. "There's been awkwardness, but at the end of it all they love me. They love Elisabeth and our daughter. They want to be a part of our lives."

Elisabeth relates the scene in her parents' home when they told her parents their plans to get married. Her father shook the Bible at them and said words that still sting. "He said we were terrible people. He said he'd rather me marry a drug addict than marry Silas."

This was about seven years ago and they haven't spoken since. "We were so close," she reminds me. "I was a daddy's girl. He taught me unconditional love, and yet I have learned that his love was conditional."

Such a paradox. A little girl raised to know Jesus and love others. That becomes so strong in her character that it defines her as a woman. Her love overcomes fear and judgment and pain. It gives life and joy. And as a result of this miracle, she is rejected by the father who first showed her what love was.

But the story doesn't have to end there, with this father I remember as a good man missing out on his daughter and her family. The same Bible he shook at them says life is a vapor; that we are all dust, and to dust we will return. It also says that when all of the dust settles, only love remains. No theological debate. No politics. No I am right and you are wrong.

It may not always lie within us to identify, applaud, or endorse. And those things may not even be any of our business. But we can choose to love anyway. I believe this man has it in him. I saw him stand up for a kid he barely knew, a coach fresh out of college who deserved a chance. I hope with all of my heart he will find the courage to love--unconditionally--before it is too late.

I hope we all will. Everyone across the great state of Arkansas, in our lives and laws. I hope we will choose to heed the words of Matthew 7:12--as Jesus commanded--to treat others the way we want to be treated. I hope we will fight, not only for ourselves and our freedom, but till everyone is free.

That's really what inspires me about the story of Silas and Elisabeth. They are fighters. Arkansas needs them here because they have a lot to teach us about the transforming power of love.

Ozark native Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is a mother, teacher and author.