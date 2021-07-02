Trump exec, company face N.Y. tax-fraud case

NEW YORK -- Prosecutors charged the Trump Organization with a 15-year "scheme to defraud" the government and charged its chief financial officer with grand larceny and tax fraud Thursday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Former President Donald Trump was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. And one prosecutor said the scheme was "orchestrated by the most senior executives" at the company.

Allen Weisselberg, Trump's longtime chief financial officer, pleaded innocent during a brief arraignment hearing. He walked into the courtroom surrounded by detectives and court officers, not responding to questions from reporters in the hallway.

Weisselberg, 73, had surrendered at the Manhattan district attorney's office early Thursday, the morning after a grand jury filed indictments against him and the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg was released after the hearing, but he was required to surrender his passport after prosecutors said he was a flight risk. He could face more than a decade in prison if convicted.

An attorney for the Trump Organization also pleaded innocent on the company's behalf. Prosecutors also charged a subsidiary called Trump Payroll Corp., which handles the company's benefits and payments to employees.

Trump has said his company's actions were standard practice in the business and in no way a crime.

Lawyers for the company called the case inappropriate and unjustified, saying it should be resolved by civil tax authorities. "In our view, this case was brought because the companies' name is Trump," lawyers Alan Futerfas, Bettina Schein and Susan Necheles said in a statement. "This case signals that it is now open season for local prosecutors to target federal political opponents and adversaries."

Fifteen criminal charges were filed against Weisselberg, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by The Washington Post. They included counts of conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. In many of the counts, the two Trump entities were charged along with Weisselberg.

The indictment charges Weisselberg with failing to pay taxes on leased Mercedes-Benzes, bonuses and a rent-free apartment paid for by the company. After Trump personally paid private-school tuition for Weisselberg's grandchildren, Weisselberg directed that the notations "per Allen Weisselberg" be removed from the ledger recording the checks, the indictment says. And it charges Weisselberg with grand larceny for obtaining tax refunds to which it says he was not entitled.

The indictment says an unindicted co-conspirator -- a participant in the conspiracy who was not charged or mentioned by name -- also engaged in the tax-avoidance scheme.

Carey Dunne, a prosecutor with the district attorney's office, said in the hearing that the charges related to an "off-the-books tax-fraud scheme" that lasted for 15 years. He said the scheme allowed Trump Organization executives to get "secret pay raises" while not paying proper taxes.

"To put it bluntly, this was a sweeping and audacious illegal payment scheme," Dunne said. He rejected the allegation that the charges were part of a politically motivated effort to hurt Trump: "It's not about politics," he said.

"Politics has no role in the jury chamber," Dunne said, "and I can assure you it had no role here."

'I'M WITH HIM'

These are the first charges to result from an investigation of Trump's company by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats. Both Vance and James were in the courtroom for the arraignment.

The Trump company, in a statement, lauded Weisselberg as "a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years."

"He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing," the statement said. "This is not justice; this is politics."

In a brief interview with The New York Times after the indictment was unsealed, Trump called the accusations a "continuation of the witch hunt that started when I came down the escalator," referring to the 2015 event at Trump Tower when he announced his presidential campaign. Asked if he was worried about the pressure being put on Weisselberg, he said only that his longtime lieutenant was an "honorable man."

"I'm with him all the way," he said.

In an interview Wednesday night from Texas -- where he appeared at a presidential-style event with Fox News host Sean Hannity -- Trump lumped the New York investigations with past inquiries that he called politically motivated.

"All nonsense," he said. "New York radical-left prosecutors come after me -- you gotta fight."

In addition to exposing the Trump company to fines, the criminal case could make it more difficult for the business to secure bank loans or strike deals -- a hit that arrives at a particularly bad time, with the company already reeling from lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic and the backlash over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Companies that are being indicted, whether they are private or public, big or small, face serious collateral consequences," said Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense attorney. "Companies in the financial-services industry are reluctant to do business with them. Their access to capital is limited or cut off."

Neither the former president nor anyone else in his firm is expected to face charges this week. Prosecutors hope Weisselberg will offer testimony against Trump in exchange for lessening his own legal risk, according to a person familiar with the case.

Weisselberg, who has worked for Trump since the 1980s, is considered the most important figure in the Trump Organization apart from family members. Both Vance and James have scrutinized whether Trump misled lenders or tax authorities, or evaded taxes on forgiven debts or fringe benefits for employees, according to court papers and people familiar with the cases.

Weisselberg first started working for Trump's real estate-developer father, Fred, after answering a newspaper ad for a staff accountant in 1973, and rose in the organization.

Keeping a low profile -- aside from a 2004 appearance as a judge on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice" -- Weisselberg was barely mentioned in news articles before Trump started running for president and questions arose about the boss's finances and charity.

He has a reputation as a workaholic utterly devoted to Trump's interests. There is no sign that he is about to turn on the former president.

But the indictment took square aim at Weisselberg after months of increasing pressure on him to offer information that could help the broader inquiry. Prosecutors had subpoenaed Weisselberg's personal tax returns and bank records, reviewed a raft of his financial dealings and questioned at least one former family member -- all part of an effort to gain his cooperation. That effort is expected to continue, and now Weisselberg is under the even greater pressure of a potential prison sentence.

"I think it's possible that Weisselberg would reconsider. Seeing the charges spelled out in this much detail, and seeing that the alleged federal tax loss is included, could in theory change his mind," said Daniel Alonso, former chief assistant district attorney. "On the other hand, he is a loyal Trump soldier, which obviously argues against his cooperation."

If he ultimately pleads guilty and strikes a deal, he could do considerable damage to Trump, who for decades has depended on his unflinching loyalty, once declaring with "100%" certainty that Weisselberg had not betrayed him.

In recent months, both sets of investigators have spoken to Jennifer Weisselberg, the chief financial officer's ex-daughter-in-law, who said Weisselberg's son, Barry, had been given a free apartment and a hefty salary while he worked at the Trump company's Central Park ice rink. Prosecutors were looking into whether taxes were paid on the benefits, people close to the investigation said.

BIGGEST CASE YET

James Repetti, a tax lawyer and professor at Boston College Law School, said a company like the Trump Organization would generally have a responsibility to withhold taxes not just on salary but on other forms of compensation.

Another prominent New York City real estate figure, the late Leona Helmsley, was convicted of tax fraud in a federal case that arose from her company paying to remodel her home without her reporting that as income. She got a four-year prison sentence and a $7.1 million fine.

"The IRS routinely looks for abuse of fringe benefits when auditing closely held businesses," Repetti said.

Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who has been cooperating with Vance's investigation, wrote in his book "Disloyal" that Trump and Weisselberg were "masters at allocating expenses that related to non-business matters and finding a way to categorize them so they weren't taxed."

Cohen said Weisselberg was the one who decided how to secretly reimburse him for a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who said she had sex with Trump.

The now-merged investigations of Trump's company appear to be the longest-lasting and most extensive prosecutorial examination ever undertaken of the Trump Organization.

Vance's office opened an investigation in 2018, responding to Cohen's claims that Trump had directed improper payoffs during the 2016 presidential campaign to women who said they had affairs with Trump.

But Vance's investigation then broadened, encompassing years of business transactions. Vance examined tax breaks that Trump got on an estate in suburban New York, loans he took out on his Chicago tower, and statements he made to New York tax authorities about the value of his Manhattan towers, according to previous court filings.

Vance did not seek reelection this year; that means the bulk of this case could be handled by his successor.

Trump and his organization have never faced criminal charges, but Trump has been the target of lawsuits from the office of the New York attorney general.

In one, he was sued for allegedly defrauding students at Trump University, a case that ended with Trump paying a $25 million settlement in 2016 in that and other cases. Two years later, Trump was sued for misusing money in a charity he controlled; a judge ordered him to pay damages of $2 million.

Information for this article was contributed by Shayna Jacobs, David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Jonathan O'Connell of The Washington Post; by Ben Protess, William K. Rashbaum and Jonah E. Bromwich of The New York Times; and by Michael R. Sisak, Tom Hays, Bernard Condon and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.