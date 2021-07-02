UA agrees to pay former chancellor $175,000

FAYETTEVILLE — Monthly payments totaling $175,000 will be made to Joe Steinmetz, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, as part of an agreement for him to resign and retire from a UA tenured faculty appointment.

Steinmetz, 66, on June 17 announced he was stepping down as UA chancellor effective the next day. The announcement was made within hours of a University of Arkansas Board of Trustees meeting held to discuss an unspecified personnel matter.

An eight-page "release agreement" dated Thursday was signed by Steinmetz and UA System President Donald Bobbitt, with Bobbitt signing on behalf of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

The agreement states that the payments to Steinmetz are to be made "from public, private, or other legally permissible funds."

As chancellor, Steinmetz was paid an annual salary of $464,000, plus yearly deferred compensation of $250,000.

Steinmetz's initial employment agreement with UA stated that upon leaving the chancellor position he would be entitled to assume a faculty appointment "at the rank of Professor with tenure," the release agreement states.

The agreement specifies that "Steinmetz and the University now seek mutually to terminate all remaining obligations set out under the Employment Agreement," and that the effective date of Steinmetz's resignation as a faculty member was June 30.

Steinmetz came to UA from Ohio State University, where he was executive vice president and provost. He took over as the top UA campus administrator on Jan. 1, 2016.

His departure came abruptly. Unused written drafts of his announcement stated that his resignation would be effective Aug. 13 and that Steinmetz would remain on for one year as a "Distinguished Professor" in UA's Department of Psychological Sciences.

Steinmetz is a behavioral neuroscientist who has also worked as a professor at Indiana University and as a professor and dean at the University of Kansas.

The announcement drafts, along with emails and text messages dated June 17 from staff referring to Steinmetz remaining as a faculty member, were released under the state's public disclosure law.

Trustees took no action after that June 17 meeting, and the personnel discussion took place in a non-public part of their meeting.

Steinmetz's resignation as chancellor came after the appearance of photos online, purported to be of him, that a state senator said he has seen.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing, in a statement the day after the resignation announcement, said Steinmetz has said he is not in the posted photos and that they were "Photoshopped."

State Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, has said a legislator was told of a Twitter handle supposedly linked to Steinmetz. The Twitter account has been deleted.

"It appears that he was involved in some things that are pretty embarrassing for the university if they turn out to be legitimate," Ballinger said the day after Steinmetz announced he was stepping down as chancellor.

Email and text records of staff members, released by UA this week, include a June 11 text message stating: "Was dealing with a gross twitter account using Joe's face. It has been taken down." Other staff messages referred to questions from journalists at the KNWA-TV station asking about the images.