UA faces housing shortage for about 285 students

FAYETTEVILLE — About 285 students who signed up to live on-campus at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will instead live in nearby apartments because of high demand for housing, the university announced Friday.

The affected students are considered upper-level in their studies and were notified June 24, said UA spokesman Christopher Spencer.

The reassigned students will not pay more than they would have if they were living on campus, according to UA.

Final arrangement have not been made. UA spokeswoman Rebecca Morrison said in an email Friday that “the university remains in negotiation with different properties as part of planning for the fall term.”