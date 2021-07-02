U.S. airs Central America corruption list

GUATEMALA CITY -- The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries.

Many of the cases were known in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but the inclusion of names on the U.S. list buoyed the hopes of anti-corruption crusaders. The list was provided to Congress in compliance with the U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act pushed last year by then-U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, R-N.Y.

It was released at a time that the Biden administration has given new attention to endemic corruption in the region as one of the factors driving Central Americans to migrate to the U.S.

Congress' call for the report reflects growing concern "about the level of systemic corruption in the countries of the Northern Triangle, the significant backsliding that we've seen across the region in the last several years," and the need to "ensure that our assistance is not ending up in the pockets of corrupt officials or their allies," said Adriana Beltran, director of citizen security at the Washington Office on Latin America, a nongovernmental organization focused on human-rights issues.

Among the most prominent figures on the list are former Honduras President Jose Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo. The State Department report says Lobo Sosa took bribes from a drug cartel and his wife was involved in fraud and misappropriation of funds. Both deny the allegations. Bonilla's conviction on related charges -- with a prison sentence of 58 years -- was invalidated by the Honduran Supreme Court last year and she is awaiting a new trial.

Perhaps as significant as Lobo Sosa's inclusion or that of more than a dozen current lawmakers was the omission of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez. U.S. prosecutors in New York suspect him of having funded his political ascent with bribes from drug traffickers, but he has not been formally charged.

He has denied any wrongdoing. His brother, former federal lawmaker Juan Antonio Hernandez, was sentenced in New York in March to life in prison.

Honduras analyst Raul Pineda Alvarado said there had been high expectations for the list, but that in general it did not include the top perpetrators, leaving him underwhelmed: "If this is the way the United States Congress wants to battle corruption in Honduras, it's like wanting to cure cancer with aspirin."

Instead of naming those who call the shots and control resources, the list mostly focuses on "secondary perpetrators," he said.

"This Engel list, in a way, was very inspiring; you thought it would be a devastating blow to the real corruption heavyweights," Pineda said. "But unfortunately those hopes have been frustrated."

Jean Manes, former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, who recently returned temporarily as the charges d' affaires, said in a video statement that U.S. strategy in the region centers on battling corruption because it is the greatest impediment to development.

She noted that people included on the list "immediately lose their visa to enter the United States."

In El Salvador, former Cabinet officials, a judge and the Cabinet chief for President Nayib Bukele were placed on the list. The list said Chief of Staff Carolina Recinos "engaged in significant corruption by misusing public funds for personal benefit" and participated in a money-laundering scheme.

Two former presidents of the Legislative Assembly also are on the list, including Walter Araujo who left the conservative Arena party to become a high-profile leader of Bukele's New Ideas party.

The list said Araujo was included for "calling for insurrection against the Legislative Assembly and repeatedly threatening political candidates." Araujo reacted on Twitter, saying that "gringos" and unscrupulous journalists wouldn't silence him.

"If for defending my nation and my people they put me on the Engel list ... they can put me there 100 times more," he wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Marcos Aleman and Marlon Gonzalez of The Associated Press.