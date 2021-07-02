U.S. dispatches 'surge' teams as variant spreads

The Biden administration Thursday announced the formation of "surge response" teams to combat the fast-moving delta variant of the coronavirus by deploying additional expertise and supplies to hot spots.

"These are dedicated teams working with communities at higher risk for, or already experiencing, outbreaks due to the spread of the delta variant and their low vaccination rate," White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a news briefing.

With another holiday weekend in the offing, the delta variant represents about one-quarter of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and is now the predominant variant in Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and Utah, say public health experts. "In some regions of the country, nearly one in two sequences is the delta variant," said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

The highly transmissible variant, first identified in India, is the "greatest threat" to ending the U.S. outbreak, posing special risk to unvaccinated people, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said last week. Los Angeles County public health authorities this week urged vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people to wear masks again in restaurants, stores and other public indoor spaces.

The White House-coordinated teams will include a mix of virtual support and on-the-ground personnel, helping deploy additional supplies as requested by local officials, such as testing or therapeutics. Staff will come from the CDC, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the Department of Health and Human Services. The White House also may ramp up paid promotions about the benefits of vaccination in areas that officials deem high-risk.

CDC already has deployed a response team to Mesa County, Colo., which has seen a surge linked to the delta variant. The team is supporting state officials' efforts to investigate the spread of the outbreak. Another team is preparing to deploy to Missouri.

White House officials reiterated their concern about the significant variation in local vaccination rates, with Walensky warning that fewer than 30% of residents have been vaccinated in about 1,000 counties. "These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable," she said.

Walensky also cited preliminary data indicating that 99.5% of coronavirus deaths in the past six months were in unvaccinated people.

Biden administration officials said they would continue to pursue tactics to boost immunizations, including arranging pop-up vaccination sites and deploying mobile clinics. President Joe Biden had called for 70% of adults to have received at least one shot of vaccine by July 4, a goal the nation will narrowly miss; about 66% of adults have received at least one shot so far.

"We'll double down on these efforts as we continue to vaccinate millions of people across the summer months," Zients said. "This whole-of-government, wartime response continues."

MUTATION FINDS GAPS

Globally, the delta is exploiting low vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions, adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms and slow its supercharged spread.

The vaccines most used in Western countries still appear to offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant now spreading in more than 90 other countries.

But the World Health Organization warned this week that the trifecta of easier-to-spread strains, insufficiently immunized populations and a drop in mask use and other public health measures before the virus is better contained will "delay the end of the pandemic."

The delta variant is positioned to take full advantage of those weaknesses.

"Any suffering or death from covid-19 is tragic. With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable," Walensky of the CDC said Thursday in urging more Americans to roll up their sleeves ahead of the mutant's spread.

Amid concerns about the variant, parts of Europe have reinstated travel quarantines, several Australian cities are in outbreak-sparked lockdowns -- and just as Japan readies for the Olympics, some visiting athletes are infected. The mutation is causing worry even in countries with relatively successful immunization campaigns that nonetheless haven't reached enough people to snuff out the virus.

The mutant has forced Britain, where nearly half the population is fully vaccinated, to postpone for a month its long-anticipated lifting of covid-19 restrictions, as cases are doubling about every nine days.

In the U.S., "we're still vulnerable for these flare-ups and rebounds," said Dr. Hilary Babcock of Washington University at St. Louis.

The variants "are able to find any gaps in our protection," she said, pointing to how hospital beds and intensive-care units in Missouri's least-vaccinated southwestern counties suddenly are filling -- mostly with adults younger than 40 without shots.

But the variant poses the most danger in countries where vaccinations are sparse. Africa is seeing cases rise faster than ever before, partially driven by the mutation, the WHO said Thursday, while areas in Bangladesh that border India are also seeing a variant-fueled surge. Fiji, which got through the first year of the pandemic without just two virus deaths, is now experiencing a significant outbreak blamed on the strain, and Afghanistan is desperately seeking oxygen supplies because of it.

SHIPMENT OF DOSES

The Biden administration came up well short of its goal of delivering 80 million doses of vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace.

Although the administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the nation's excess covid-19 doses, the U.S. has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 countries, according to an Associated Press tally. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days -- with about 40 million doses expected to be shipped by the end of the week -- and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment.

It's not for lack of doses. All the American shots are ready to ship, the White House said. Rather, it's taking more time than anticipated to sort through a complex web of legal requirements, health codes, customs clearances, cold-storage chains, language barriers and delivery programs. Complicating matters even further is that no two shipments are alike.

One country requires an act of its Cabinet to approve the vaccine donation, others require inspectors to conduct their own safety checks on the U.S. doses, and still others have yet to develop critical aspects of their distribution plans to ensure the doses can reach people's arms before they spoil.

White House coordinator Zients said all intended recipient countries had received formal U.S. offers of a specific number and type of vaccine, and all legal and logistical hurdles on the U.S. side had been cleared.

"The remaining doses will be shipped in the coming weeks as countries complete their own domestic set of operational regulatory and legal processes. They're specific to each country," Zients said Thursday. "We will continue to share tens of millions of U.S. doses over the summer months as we help lead the fight to end the pandemic across the globe."

The White House declined to specify which nations were struggling with which local hurdles, saying it is working with recipient nations on an individual basis to remove obstacles to delivery.

"What we've found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply -- we have plenty of doses to share with the world -- but this is a Herculean logistical challenge," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

MASKS RECOMMENDED

California broadly reopened its economy barely two weeks ago. Since then, the especially contagious delta variant has spread among the unvaccinated, a development that has health officials on edge and already has prompted Los Angeles County to strongly recommend everyone resume wearing masks inside.

The nation's most populous state is averaging close to 1,000 additional cases reported daily, an increase of about 17% in the past 14 days. Officials expected an increase when capacity limits were lifted for businesses and most mask restrictions and social distancing requirements were eliminated for vaccinated people.

But public health officials raised concern this week with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated, who comprise the vast majority of new infections. Los Angeles County, where a quarter of the state's nearly 40 million people live, recommended Monday that vaccinated residents resume wearing face coverings indoors after detecting that about half of all cases were the delta variant.

The county Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 506 new cases, the highest number in a day since mid-April and more than double the figure from two weeks ago.

"Given that 4 million residents in L.A. County are not yet vaccinated, the risk of increased spread is very real," the health department said.

"The new wrinkle in this is really this new variant. It just sort of rips very quickly through people who are susceptible to being infected, which overwhelmingly is people who are not vaccinated," said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. "We just opened up two weeks ago, everything was hunky-dory."

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Diamond and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post; and by Lauran Neergaard, Maria Cheng, Aniruddha Ghosal, Zeke Miller, Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio of The Associated Press.