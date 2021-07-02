U.S., U.K. label Russia a cyberattack instigator

WASHINGTON -- Two weeks after President Joe Biden met President Vladimir Putin of Russia and demanded that he rein in the constant cyberattacks directed at U.S. targets, U.S. and British intelligence agencies Thursday exposed the details of what they called a global effort by Russia's military intelligence organization to break into government organizations, defense contractors, universities and media companies.

The operation, described as crude but broad, is "almost certainly ongoing," the National Security Agency and its British counterpart said in a statement. They identified the Russian intelligence agency, or GRU, as the same group that hacked into the Democratic National Committee and released emails in an effort to influence the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.

Thursday's revelation is an attempt to expose Russian hacking techniques, rather than any new attacks, and it includes pages of technical detail to enable potential targets to identify that a breach is underway. Many of the actions by the GRU -- including an effort to retrieve data stored in Microsoft's Azure cloud services -- have already been documented by private cybersecurity companies.

But the political significance of the statement is larger: Whether the GRU attacks abate may well amount to a first test of whether Biden's message to Putin at the summit in Geneva sunk in. There, Biden handed him a list of 16 areas of "critical infrastructure" in the United States and said the U.S. would not tolerate continued Russian cyberattacks. But he also called for a general diminishment of breaches originating from Russian territory.

"We'll find out whether we have a cybersecurity arrangement that begins to bring some order," Biden said at the end of the meeting, only minutes after Putin declared that the United States, not Russia, was the largest source of cyberattacks around the world. Biden also repeatedly said that he was uncertain Putin would respond to the U.S.' warning or the series of related financial sanctions imposed on Moscow over the past five years.

According to administration officials, the White House or intelligence agencies did not intend the advisory as a follow-up to the summit. Instead, they said, it was released as part of the National Security Agency's routine warnings of nation-state threats, said Charlie Stadtlander, an agency spokesperson, "not in response to any recent international gatherings."