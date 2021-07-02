Vaccine dearth prompts scolding

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The African Union special envoy tasked with leading efforts to procure covid-19 vaccines for the continent is chastising Europe as Africa struggles amid a crushing third surge of infections, saying Thursday that "not one dose, not one vial, has left a European factory for Africa."

Strive Masiyiwa also took aim at the global effort meant to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, accusing Covax of withholding crucial information including that key donors hadn't met funding pledges. He didn't name which donors.

"The situation could be very different had we known back in December that, 'Listen, this help is not coming, do for yourselves,'" Masiyiwa told reporters, adding that "many countries were just sitting back saying, 'The vaccines are coming.' ... We as Africans are disappointed."

The criticism revealed African leaders' sheer exasperation at the world's dramatic vaccine divide, with Masiyiwa describing vaccinated, unmasked Europeans attending football matches while just 1% of Africans are fully vaccinated. The continent has the lowest coverage in the world.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Masiyiwa stressed that Africa has purchased 400 million doses and can buy more, but he challenged donors: "Pay up your money ... We will no longer measure pledges, we will measure vaccines arriving at our airports."

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is in the grip of a third surge of infections that is "extremely aggressive," the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. Health officials have described overflowing covid-19 wards, dangerous oxygen shortages and a growing spread of the virus to extremely vulnerable and unequipped rural areas.

Masiyiwa said Covax had promised to deliver 700 million doses to Africa by December. But at mid-year, Africa has received just 65 million doses overall. Less than 50 million doses have arrived via Covax.

"We are very far away from our target," Nkengasong said. "We don't want to be seen as the continent of covid ... (In Europe) the stadiums are full of young people shouting and hugging. We can't do that in Africa."

A spokeswoman for the public health group that manages the U.N.-backed Covax, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, did not address Masiyiwa's allegations. She said Covax publishes a supply forecast "based on best available information," and said the vaccine shortfall so far this year is because its major supplier, the Serum Institute of India, diverted production for domestic use.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The World Health Organization in a separate briefing said covid-19 case numbers are doubling in Africa every three weeks and the highly contagious delta variant is driving the new wave.

And the Lancet COVID-19 Commission African Task Force made an urgent appeal for at least 300 million doses so every African country can fully vaccinate at least 20% of its people by the end of August. It said 46% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, with about 33% in the European Union and about 40% in China.

Nkengasong and Masiyiwa did announce some vaccine progress, saying the first shipments of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses based on U.S. support will begin arriving next week. It was not clear how many doses would be in the shipments. And more African-purchased doses will arrive in August, Masiyiwa said.

The African continent has had 5.5 million confirmed covid-19 infections and has seen a "remarkable" 23% increase in deaths over the past week, the Africa CDC director said.

He said the continent needs 1.6 billion doses in a double-dose regime, or 800 million for a single-dose regime, to meet the goal of vaccinating 60% of the population.

Masiyiwa gave a frank accounting of where global efforts to vaccinate the world had sputtered. "It became pretty clear by December that the hope that we would all as a global community buy vaccines together through Covax was not being adhered to, particularly by the rich and powerful nations," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.